Football Betting Tips – West Ham United v Southampton preview & prediction

51 mins ago

David Moyes
West Ham United have recently dropped out of the top four and they will be hoping to bounce back with a win over Southampton this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, London Stadium. 

West Ham United v Southampton preview

The Hammers are currently fifth in the league table but they have been quite disappointing in recent weeks.
 
The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players and David Moyes will demand all three points this weekend.
 
Southampton are on a winless run right now and they are 15th in the league table. It will be interesting to see whether the visitors can pull off an upset away from home.

West Ham United v Southampton team news

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Yarmolenko

Southampton possible starting lineup: Caballero; Livramento, Salisu, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Broja, Tella

West Ham United v Southampton form guide

West Ham have picked up just one win in their last six league matches and they will be looking to produce a strong performance here.
 
The Hammers are unbeaten in their last six matches against Southampton and Moyes will want to extend that run with a win here.
 
Southampton are on a six-match winless run in the Premier League and they have conceded at least twice in 12 of their last 14 away league matches.

West Ham United v Southampton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham United v Southampton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• West Ham United 17/20
• Draw – 11/4
• Southampton – 16/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

West Ham United v Southampton prediction

The visitors have been abysmal on their travels and they are heading into this contest devoid of confidence and form.
 
Despite their struggles in recent weeks, West Ham are the better team here and they should be able to extend their fine run of form against Southampton with all three points at home.
 

Prediction: West Ham to win at 17/20 with Betfred

