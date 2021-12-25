Football Betting Tips – West Ham United v Southampton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, London Stadium.
West Ham United v Southampton preview
West Ham United v Southampton team news
West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Yarmolenko
Southampton possible starting lineup: Caballero; Livramento, Salisu, Lyanco, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Broja, Tella
West Ham United v Southampton form guide
West Ham United v Southampton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for West Ham United v Southampton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• West Ham United – 17/20
• Draw – 11/4
• Southampton – 16/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
West Ham United v Southampton prediction
Prediction: West Ham to win at 17/20 with Betfred
