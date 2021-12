Football Betting Tips – West Ham United v Dinamo Zagreb preview & prediction

The Hammers are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Chelsea in the Premier League and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.

The Londoners have been in outstanding form in the Europa League so far and they are six points clear at the top of their group.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb are second in the standings and they will need to pick up a win here in order to ensure their place in the next round of the competition.

Third-placed Genk are just two points adrift of Zagreb and they could easily overtake The Croatian outfit with a win in their final group game.