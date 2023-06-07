You can see the best West Ham Europa Conference League Final odds ahead of their big clash with Fiorentina today in Prague. We’ve the best US soccer sportsbooks to use to bet on the match, that will get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

West Ham Europa Conference League Final Odds

West Ham to win (90 min) @ +177

West Ham to win (lift the trophy) @ -112

Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Europa Conference League

What Time/Date Is The Europa Conference League Final?

⚽️ Event: Europa Conference League Final

Europa Conference League Final 📅 Date: Wednesday 7th June, 2023

Wednesday 7th June, 2023 🕛 Kick Off: 16:00 EST

16:00 EST 🏆 2022 Winner: Roma

Roma 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague

Fortuna Arena, Prague 📈 Odds: West Ham @ +177 | Draw +215 | Fiorentina @ +180

Will West Ham Win The Europa Conference League Final?

West Ham and Fiorentina will be making a bit of history today as the two European soccer sides will be playing each other for the first time.

They clash in the 2023 Europa Conference League Final at the Fortuna Arena in Prague – with a place in the UEFA Europa League next season one of the prizes on offer for the winning team.

Looking at the match betting with the leading US soccer betting apps, it couldn’t be any tighter – with West Ham @ +177 and Fiorentina @ +180 to win inside 90 minutes.

The Italian side Fiorentina saw off Basel 4-3 on aggregate in their semi-final to get this far, but having lost two of their last three games in this competition the call is to side with the Premier League side from England – West Ham.

Guided by former Manchester United manager David Moyes, West Ham will be full of confidence after beating AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Hammers have played 14 Europa Conference League games to get this far, and they’ve won a massive 13 of them and drawing once.

Therefore, unlike Fiorentina, who have lost three of their earlier games in this competition, West Ham will head into today’s final unbeaten in the event.

The Hammers have also scored 2+ goals in 10 of their 14 Europa Conference League games, while striker Michail Antonio could be the man to have on your radar with 7 goals in this competition this season.

You can bet on West Ham to win today’s 2023 Europa Conference League Final with BetOnline in many ways.

Full Europa Conference League Odds

UEFA Europa Conference League (Fiorentina vs West Ham)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play Fiorentina

+180 Draw

+215 West Ham

+177

To Lift The Trophy

Odds Play Fiorentina

-108 West Ham

-112

Both Teams To Score

Odds Play Yes

-120 No

-110

Over / Under 1.5 Goals

Odds Play Over

-275 Under

+200

Double Chance

Odds Play Fiorentina or Draw

-230 Fiorentina or West Ham

-300 West Ham or Draw

-230

Handicap

Odds Play Fiorentina pk, +1/2

-155 West Ham pk, -1/2

+135

Penalty Kick

Odds Play Yes

+165 No

-225

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline



Related Content