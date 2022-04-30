West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions, Odds and Free Bet

Looking ahead to Arsenal and West Ham’s clash at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, we have put together our predictions and tips for the fixture, as well as where to find the best odds and free bets – read on to find out more.

West Ham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and Both to Score @ 171/50 on BetStorm

Another crucial fixture for Arsenal here. They are coming thick and fast for Mikel Arteta’s youthful rebuild, who sit just two points above Tottenham in fourth place.

Vital wins over Chelsea and Manchester United have reignited hope for a return to Champions League football after a string of sluggish defeats prior. They face a West Ham side who despite their recent inconsistency, remain in the frame for the other two European competitions.

A tense and cagey affair is expected – both teams can not afford to drop points but we are predicting a draw and both to score.

West Ham vs Arsenal Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 Draw @ 61/10 on BetStorm

The implications of every game are now huge for Arsenal. With five games left, the Gunners simply have to win every single one of their remaining fixtures and they will be in Europe next year.

West Ham will be eager to make the ground up between themselves and United, with the prospect of another season in the Europa League an enticing one given their success during this season’s campaign.

We’re going for a share of the spoils as our prediction, with both teams getting a goal and settling for a 1-1 draw.

West Ham vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker West Ham 4.40 Draw 3.75 Arsenal 1.73

West Ham vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

West Ham Team News

David Moyes gave a positive update on the return of centre-back Issa Diop, although he has expressed his caution at throwing him in too early during their recovery. Kurt Zouma returned in their Europa League semi-final in midweek which is a huge boost for the Hammers.

Craig Dawson also misses through suspension, which will give Moyes a defensive selection headache.

West Ham Predicted Line-Up

Fabianski, Johnson, Rice, Alese, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Masuaku, Benrahma.

Arsenal Team News

Takehiro Tomiyasu made his return after 90 days against Manchester United much to the delight of the Arsenal faithful. We could see his first full start on Sunday, although Cedric is likely to start again given the amount of time the Japanese international was out of action.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still ruled out with substantial injuries, meaning youngster Nuno Tavares and Mohamed Elneny may fill in again.

Arsenal Predicted Line-Up

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

