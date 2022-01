There’s big action scheduled in the English Championship on Wednesday night when West Bromwich Albion take on Preston North End.

After seeing Blackburn Rovers snatch a late win vs promotion rival Middlesborough on Monday, Valerien Ismael’s fifth-placed West Brom have the chance to gain back ground on the Lancashire side in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League when they face 15th placed Preston.

Preston, on the other hand, having picked up just two points from the last nine available, have seen much of their early-season optimism dissipate. But new manager Ryan Lowe will know that his team can ill afford to keep picking up points at such a low rate if they hope to keep themselves away from the relegation battle at the foot of the table.

All in all, it should be a good game. And, if you’re thinking of betting on the action, then take a look at some of the great betting offers currently available at UK bookmakers below, and pick from the best West Brom vs Preston free bets to aid your cause.

How to claim West Brom vs Preston free bets

Claiming the West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End free bets featured in this article is simple:

Choose any of the offers from the list

Click the link to go to the bookmaker website

Register a new betting account, taking care to fill in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.

Make a small deposit and wager a qualifying bet (see T&Cs for more details)

Claim the free bets

If you would prefer instead to get the latest odds and read our West Brom vs Preston betting tips, click the link.

Or, for info on West Brom vs Preston live streams and the latest team news, click here.

Betfred West Brom vs Preston betting offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New Betfred customers can claim £60 in Bonuses from a £10 qualifying bet in time for Wednesday night’s Championship clash between West Brom & Preston just by clicking the link below and registering an account.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit, and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Claim the Betfred West Brom vs Preston betting offer

BoyleSports West Brom vs Preston free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

A great new promo at BoyleSports entitles each newcomer to the bookmaker to £30 in West Brom vs Preston Free Bets. All you need to do is sign up and make a £10 qualifying bet on a sporting event of your choice.

To sign up for an account with Boylesports, just follow the steps below:

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Claim the BoyleSports West Brom vs Preston betting offer

Mr Mega West Brom vs Preston betting offer: Bet £15 Get £10

Register a new betting account with Mr Mega through the link below and claim a £10 Free Bet by wagering £15 on any sports market, including Wednesday evening’s Championship game between The Baggies and The Lilywhites.

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. Neteller, Skrill, and Paypal are not eligible. T&Cs apply.

Claim the Mr Mega West Brom vs Preston betting offer

Bet UK West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End free bets: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Get yourselves signed up with Bet UK in time for this Wednesday’s West Brom vs Preston game in the Championship to claim £30 in free football bets from a £10 qualifying wager.

See the T&Cs below for further details and click the link to sign up:

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7-day expiry.

Claim the Bet UK West Brom vs Preston betting offer

FansBet West Brom vs Preston free bet: Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Every new customer at FansBet stands to receive a £10 West Brom vs Preston Free Bet plus 10 Free Spins just by placing a £10 qualifying bet on any sports outcome.

Click the link and head on over to FansBet to get signed up and claim your free bets.

New customer offer; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; The Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+.

Claim the FansBet West Brom vs Preston betting offer

LiveScore Bet West Brom vs Preston betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet is offering £20 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on their sportsbook ahead of Wednesday’s Championship clash between The Baggies & The Lilywhites at the Hawthorns.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim the LiveScore Bet West Brom vs Preston betting offer

Bet Storm West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End promotion: Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm has a superb West Brom vs Preston free bet offer entitling newcomers to the site to a £30 free bet when they deposit and bet just £10.

Click the link below to begin the registration process:

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End free bet

Mr Rex West Brom vs Preston betting offer: Bet £15 Get £10 In Free Bets

By signing up at Mr Rex, it’s possible to get a £10 Free Bet when you wager a £15 qualifying bet on the West Brom vs Preston match on Wednesday night.

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Claim the Mr Rex West Brom vs Preston betting offer

Check out the best football betting sites.

888sport West Brom vs Preston betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

At 888sport, newcomers can wager £10 and get £40 in free bets + a £10 casino bonus when signing up in time for West Brom vs Preston on Wednesday night.

For further details, simply click the link below and get yourself registered today:

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Claim the 888sport West Brom vs Preston betting offer