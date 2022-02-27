West Brom vs Swansea City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City will meet at the Hawthorns on Monday night, both teams will be looking to get back on track.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00

Date: 1st March 2022, The Hawthorns

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

West Brom vs Swansea City Prediction

West Bromwich Albion has lost all six of their games this season. Swansea City has struggled on the road this season. Neither club has shown much confidence, thus the points will most certainly be split on Monday night.

West Brom vs Swansea City Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Swansea City @ 27/10 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

West Brom vs Swansea City Betting Tips

West Bromwich Albion will be seeking to improve on their last outing, which saw them lose 2-1 to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion had 43 percent possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target. Jayson Molumby was the lone player for West Bromwich Albion to score. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, had nine shots on goal, three of which were on target. Middlesbrough’s goals came from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier.

Swansea City and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their last game in Championship play against Sheffield United.

Swansea City had 62 percent possession and six shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Sheffield United had 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Sheffield United’s goals came from Morgan Gibbs-White, George Baldock, and Billy Sharp.

West Brom vs Swansea City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

West Brom vs Swansea City Betting Odds

Match Winner

West Brom @ 8/11 with Tebwin

Draw @ 27/10 with Tebwin

Swansea City @ 21/5 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 21/20

Under 2.5 @ 13/16

West Brom vs Swansea City Free Bet

Tebwin is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.