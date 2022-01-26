WEST BROM will look to keep their promotion push on track as they host Preston North End in a Championship clash this evening.

West Brom go into the match as favourites, courtesy of their position in the table, but neither side is on a great run of form, so a West Brom victory certainly isn’t a foregone conclusion.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, January 26th

Kick-Off: 8:00pm GMT, The Hawthorns, West Bromwich

West Brom vs Preston North End predictions

West Brom come into this game on a poor run of form, especially for a team with aspirations of promotion. Before dispatching a poor Peterborough side in their previous fixture, WBA had failed to register a win in any competition since 11th December.

Preston are showing slightly better form this year. Before losing to Cardiff, they’d not lost a Championship fixture in 2022, allowing them to move up the table and away from the relegation zone.

The drop now seems unlikely for the Lilywhites, so with nothing left to really play for this season, it will be interesting to see how they approach their remaining fixtures.

While PNE have the better form, it’s still tough to see them taking any points at West Brom, who desperately need three points to keep up their push for promotion. However, a simple bet on WBA to win doesn’t offer particularly attractive odds.

Instead, we’d place a bet on the score, and having looked at the various odds being offered, a 2-0 win to the Baggies looks to be the best bet.

West Brom vs Preston North End prediction: West Brom 2 Preston North End 0 @ 6/1 with bet365

West Brom vs Preston North End betting tips

Looking for an alternative West Brom vs Preston North End tip? If so, look no further than the first goalscorer market.

Karlan Grant is the top scorer for the Baggies this season, with 10 goals in the Championship so far. He’ll be starting this evening and provides the biggest goal scoring threat.

A bet on Grant to score anytime did seem a good one, until we saw the short odds. This caused us to turn to the first goalscorer market, where Grant to score first looks far more attractive.

West Brom vs Preston North End betting tips: Karlan Grant to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

West Brom vs Preston North End odds

West Brom vs Preston North End Betis Match Odds

West Brom @ 3/5 with bet365

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Preston North End @ 11/2 with bet365

West Brom vs Preston North End Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

