West Brom vs Peterborough United prediction: Championship betting tips, odds, and free bet

On Saturday afternoon, West Brom welcomes Peterborough United to the Hawthorns, hoping to play an amazing match together.

While the Baggies are now in the playoffs, Peterborough is still in the relegation zone after a string of losses.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00

Date: 22nd January 2022, The Hawthorns

West Brom vs Peterborough Prediction

West Bromwich Albion lost 1-0 to QPR on Saturday as they struggled to find their feet in the EFL Championship. The Baggies have now gone five games without a win, with two draws and two losses, including a 2-1 loss to Brighton in the FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion is presently fifth in the table with 42 points after 26 games, level on points with Middlesbrough.

In the meanwhile, Peterborough United was denied a second consecutive victory last time out, losing 4-1 at Coventry City. This came after a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Bristol City, which saw them advance to the next round.

Peterborough United has had a difficult season so far, finishing in the last relegation place with 19 points from 24 games.

West Bromwich Albion has won five of their past seven matches with the Baggies, with two draws. We believe the Baggies will maintain their domination and win all three points.

West Brom vs Peterborough Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Peterborough United @ 4/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Brom vs Peterborough Betting Tips

Brom is now fifth in the league, and their defense is the finest in the competition, having surrendered only 20 goals so far this season.

Meanwhile, Peterborough is 22nd in a 24-team table, and its defense ranks last in the league with 48 goals surrendered.

West Brom vs Peterborough Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 66/67.

West Brom vs Peterborough Betting Odds

Match Winner

West Brom: 4/11 with bet365

Draw: 7/2 with bet365

Peterborough: 10/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 66/67

Under 2.5: 27/25

