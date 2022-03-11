West Brom vs Huddersfield Town top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Huddersfield Town will face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday evening with the goal of moving three points ahead of Bournemouth in the Championship table. While the Terriers try to rebound from their FA Cup defeat on Monday, West Bromwich Albion will look to build on their morale-boosting success over Hull City last time out.

Best West Brom vs Huddersfield Town free bets and betting offers

Looking for a West Brom vs Huddersfield Town free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker West Brom 17/20 Draw 23/10 Huddersfield 4/1

How to claim a West Brom vs Huddersfield Town free bet

Claiming the West Brom vs Huddersfield Town free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at The Hawthorns for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your West Brom vs Huddersfield Town free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between West Brom vs Huddersfield Town.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town betting tips and prediction

On Saturday, West Bromwich Albion halted a dismal run of seven games without a win by defeating Hull City 0-2 on the road, thanks to a brace from top scorer Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Only one point has been earned by the Baggies in their previous seven league games. In the process, they have only managed to score one goal.

On Friday evening, Steve Bruce’s side will be put to the test when they welcome in-form Huddersfield Town in one of the most exciting games of Gameweek 37 in the Championship.

Following the aforementioned awful run of results, the Baggies are no longer in contention for promotion playoffs. Over the next few weeks, they may be able to re-enter with a potential winning thread. However, beating Huddersfield Town at home will be more difficult than it appears.

Last Friday, the visitors won their fourth game in a row as they defeated Peterborough United 3-0 at John Smith’s Stadium. As a result, the Terriers have once again kept their net clean. Only two goals have been surrendered in their past eight games.

We wouldn’t be surprised if West Bromwich Albion struggled to reach the back of the net in six of their previous eight games against Huddersfield Town’s rock-solid back line.

In their last seven Championship games, Huddersfield Town has only allowed two goals. They’ve won three and drawn one of their previous four league away games, including a 1-2 win against league leaders Fulham. We’ll pick the away win because the visitors have won four of the last five head-to-head meetings with WBA.

West Brom vs Huddersfield Town betting tips: Huddersfield to win @ 4/1 with bet365