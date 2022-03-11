West Brom vs Huddersfield Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

West Bromwich Albion will welcome Huddersfield Town at the Hawthorns on Friday night as the English Championship returns this week.
West Brom vs Huddersfield Town preview
After their 0-2 Championship triumph against Hull City, West Bromwich Albion is looking to win again.
West Bromwich Albion had 45% possession and seven shots on goal, five of which were on target. Karlan Grant (17′, 48′) was the only West Bromwich Albion player to score. Hull City’s opponents had 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target.
West Bromwich Albion has had a string of bad luck recently. During their last six matches, they have only scored three goals against rival teams.
West Bromwich Albion has also had eight goals scored against them in those matches. While that is intriguing, only time will tell whether or not this tendency will continue in this match.
Huddersfield will be looking to bounce back after losing to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup competition last time out.
Huddersfield Town had 46% possession and 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Tom Lees (13′) scored the goal for Huddersfield Town. Nottingham Forest had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s goals came from Sam Surridge (29′) and Ryan Yates (37′).
The Huddersfield Town defenders have only surrendered four goals in their previous six appearances combined, thanks to a string of consistent performances. During the same time frame, they have scored ten goals for themselves.
Huddersfield Town is unbeaten in their last eight league-away matches heading into this fixture. Traveling is going swimmingly.
West Brom vs Huddersfield Town team news
West Brom team news
Due to injuries, both Kean Bryan and winter signing Daryl Dike are expected to miss Friday’s match.
West Brom predicted line-up
Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Furlong, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Robinson, Grant
Huddersfield team news
Injuries have forced Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo, and Rolando Aarons to miss Friday’s game.
Huddersfield predicted lineup
Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Sinani, Russell, O’Brien; Thomas, Ward, Holmes
