West Brom vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Championship for free

West Brom will host Fulham in a Championship clash this Tuesday at The Hawthorns.

How to watch West Brom vs Fulham live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the West Brom vs Fulham live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a West Brom vs Fulham live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

West Brom vs Fulham preview

West Brom have taken four points from their previous two matches, which is an improvement for Steve Bruce’s side who had been enduring a bad run of form.

The Baggies outclassed Hull City by 2-0 before they snatched a point off Huddersfield Town in their most recent Championship match.

West Brom conceded two early goals but then they fought back to claim a 2-2 draw with Huddersfield.

Steve Bruce’s side are currently 14th in the league standings, having 50 points from 36 matches.

Meanwhile, Fulham will come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw at Barnsley. That was a disappointing result for the Cottagers who have been impressive overall this season.

Marco Silva’s side are currently at the summit of the Championship table, having secured 77 points from 36 matches. They have been occupying the top spot for the majority of

this campaign and look highly likely to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Considering the quality of players, Fulham look more likely to win this match on Tuesday.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

West Brom vs Fulham team news

West Brom team news

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is unlikely to make many changes for the upcoming match and we could see the same team in action this Tuesday.

The Baggies also don’t have a lot of injury woes, with Kean Bryan the only absentee at the moment. While the availability of Daryl Dike is doubtful. Other than that Bruce will have almost a full squad available.

West Brom predicted line-up

Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Furlong, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend; Grant, Robinson

Fulham team news

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva will not be able to avail the services of Terence Kongolo who is currently recovering from injury. While the availability of Anthony Knockaert is also doubtful for the away fixture.

Fulham predicted lineup

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Chalobah; Wilson, Carvalho, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic

West Brom vs Fulham free bets