West Brom vs Coventry Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, West Bromwich Albion will host Coventry City in a Championship match at The Hawthorns.

On Easter Monday, both teams suffered huge defeats, with the Baggies losing four goals away at Nottingham Forest and the Sky Blues allowing three goals at home to Bournemouth.

West Brom vs Coventry Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
West Brom 6/5 BetUK logo
Coventry 9/4 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

West Brom vs Coventry Predictions

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Easter Monday. The Tricky Trees consolidated their playoff berth with four goals from four different individuals.

Coventry City, however, suffered a terrible 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth in their most recent match. Dominic Solanke hit a hat trick to move the Cherries closer to automatic promotion.

In the points table, only two points separate Saturday’s opponents. Coventry leads the table with 62 points, while the Baggies sit in 12th place.

Both clubs still have a chance to make the playoffs, but it will take an improbable set of events to do it.

Because this is a city derby, both sets of players will give it their best. On paper, there is little to distinguish the squads, and they are also in similar shapes. As a result, the spoils could be split in a low-scoring tie.

West Brom vs Coventry prediction: West Brom 1-1 Coventry @ 23/10 with Bet UK

West Brom vs Coventry Betting Tips

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Nottingham Forest in their previous encounter in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion has a clean sheet on only a few occasions in previous years. In actuality, West Bromwich Albion has failed to keep opponents from scoring in five of their last six games, allowing 11 goals in the process. However, it’s possible that this tendency will not continue in this match.

Whereas Coventry City will be looking to avenge their setback to Bournemouth in Championship play last time out.

Coventry City has scored 21 goals in their previous six games, averaging 3.5 goals per contest. 11 of these goals have been scored by opposing teams. Last but not the least, Coventry City is unbeaten in their last two league games away from home.

West Brom vs Coventry betting tip: West Brom vs Coventry to draw @ 23/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch West Brom vs Coventry Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the West Brom vs Coventry clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from West Brom vs Coventry with Bet UK

When is West Brom vs Coventry?

West Brom vs Coventry will take place on 23rd April 2022.

What time does West Brom vs Coventry Kick Off?

West Brom vs Coventry will kick off at 19:00.

West Brom vs Coventry Team News and Predicted Line Ups

West Brom Team News

Sam Johnstone, Daryl Dike, and Kean Bryan won’t play for West Brom.

West Brom Predicted Line Up

David Button; Mathew Clarke, Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll

Coventry Team News

Coventry will be without Fankaty Dabo, Josh Eccles, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Matt Godden while Jordan Shipley is doubtful for the game.

Coventry Predicted Line Up

Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O’Hare; Viktor Gyokeres.

