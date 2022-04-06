West Brom vs Bournemouth Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

West Bromwich Albion will play Bournemouth at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night as the English Championship continues this week.

West Brom vs Bournemouth Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Bournemouth 13/8 West Brom 7/4 Draw 11/5

West Brom vs Bournemouth Predictions

With 72 points after 37 games, Bournemouth is in second place in the table. They won 21 games in the league, drew nine times, and lost seven times. They have a solid points lead thanks to an astonishing run of only one league defeat since the beginning of February, which includes two wins in three away visits.

Bournemouth maintained their comfortable top-two position with a fighting 3-2 victory over Bristol City after going behind last time out. They appear to be on track to secure automatic promotion, with games in hand over the chasing group.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, is in 12th place on the standings with 54 points. They won 14 of the 39 games they played, drew 12 times, and lost 13 times.

Prior to this encounter, Bournemouth had not won against the Baggies in their prior two league matches when they faced them away from home. However, they have won 10 of their 18 road games this season.

West Bromwich Albion has gone undefeated in their previous two Premier League home games. However, they have failed to beat Bournemouth in their last two league encounters.

We believe that a Bournemouth draws or win is the safe bet, given both teams are best at home, but the visitors are second best in the league when factoring their away performance.

West Brom vs Bournemouth prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Bournemouth @ 13/8 with Bet UK

West Brom vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Birmingham City in their previous encounter in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion had 58 percent possession and 8 shots on goal, but none of them were on target. Birmingham City had three shots on goal, two of which were on target. Birmingham City’s goal came from Lyle Taylor (67′).

Whereas Bournemouth will enter the match on the back of a 3-2 Championship victory against Bristol City in their previous match.

Bournemouth had 68 percent possession and made 25 attempts at goal, 9 of which were on target. Dominic Solanke (40′), Lewis Cook (52′), and Siriki Dembélé (81′) scored goals for Bournemouth. Bristol City had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Bristol City’s goals came from Rob Atkinson (4′) and Andreas Weimann (92′).

West Brom vs Bournemouth betting tip: Bournemouth to win @ 13/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch West Brom vs Bournemouth Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is West Brom vs Bournemouth?

West Brom vs Bournemouth will be played on 7th April 2022.

What time does West Brom vs Bournemouth Kick Off?

West Brom vs Bournemouth will kick off at 00:00.

West Brom vs Bournemouth Team News and Predicted Line Ups

West Brom Team News

Due to injuries, manager Steve Bruce will be without Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore, and Daryl Dike on Wednesday.

West Brom Predicted Line Up: Sam Johnstone; Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke; Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

Bournemouth Team News

Kieffer Moore, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady, and Leif Davis are all out for the visitors this week due to long-term injuries. David Brooks is undergoing treatment for cancer and will be unable to attend.

Bournemouth Predicted Line Up: Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Adam Smith; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

Best West Brom vs Bournemouth Free Bets