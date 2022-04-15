Countries
Home News west brom vs blackpool live stream predictions odds and betting tips 15 04 2022

West Brom vs Blackpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

6 mins ago

on

west brom

West Brom will be looking to get their season back on track when they take on Blackpool in the Championship this week.

West Brom vs Blackpool Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
West Brom  7/10 betstorm
Blackpool 4/1 betstorm
Draw 14/5 betstorm

West Brom vs Blackpool Predictions

The home side have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they are currently 12th in the league table.

West Brom are undefeated in four of their last six matches against Blackpool and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to winning ways here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of four winless league performances and they are 16th in the league table.

West Brom vs Blackpool Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Blackpool @ 43/5 with Bet Storm

West Brom vs Blackpool Betting Tips

West Brom have won their last three home matches against Blackpool across all competitions and they are the better team on paper as well.

The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver.

The visitors will be the underdogs heading into this contest and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals and another open game with a fair few chances could be on the cards this Friday.

West Brom vs Blackpool betting tip: West Brom win @ 7/10 with Bet Storm

How to watch West Brom vs Blackpool Live Stream

You can watch the West Brom vs Blackpool game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the West Brom vs Blackpool clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

  1. Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from West Brom vs Blackpool with Bet Storm

When is West Brom vs Blackpool?

The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall will be played on the 15th of April at the Hawthorns Stadium.

What time does West Brom vs Blackpool Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between West Brom vs Blackpool kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.

West Brom vs Blackpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

West Brom Team News

West Brom will be without the services of Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips because of injuries.

West Brom Predicted Starting Line-Up

Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Townsend, Mowatt, Livermore, Molumby, Gardner-Hickman; Carroll, Diangana

Blackpool Team News

Meanwhile, Blackpool are without Grant Ward, Dujon Sterling, Daniel Grimshaw and Luke Garbutt because of injuries.

Blackpool Predicted Starting Line-Up

Maxwell; Husband, Thorniley, Ekpiteta, Gabriel; Robson, Dougall; Hamilton, Anderson, Bowler; Madine

