West Brom vs Blackpool Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

West Brom will be looking to get their season back on track when they take on Blackpool in the Championship this week.
West Brom vs Blackpool Odds
West Brom vs Blackpool Predictions
The home side have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they are currently 12th in the league table.
West Brom are undefeated in four of their last six matches against Blackpool and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to winning ways here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game on the back of four winless league performances and they are 16th in the league table.
West Brom vs Blackpool Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Blackpool @ 43/5 with Bet Storm
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
West Brom vs Blackpool Betting Tips
West Brom have won their last three home matches against Blackpool across all competitions and they are the better team on paper as well.
The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver.
The visitors will be the underdogs heading into this contest and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals and another open game with a fair few chances could be on the cards this Friday.
West Brom vs Blackpool betting tip: West Brom win @ 7/10 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
How to watch West Brom vs Blackpool Live Stream
You can watch the West Brom vs Blackpool game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
Alternatively, you can follow the West Brom vs Blackpool clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.
- Sign up to Bet Storm by clicking this link
- Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
- Follow all the action from West Brom vs Blackpool with Bet Storm
When is West Brom vs Blackpool?
The Championship clash between Preston vs Millwall will be played on the 15th of April at the Hawthorns Stadium.
What time does West Brom vs Blackpool Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between West Brom vs Blackpool kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
West Brom vs Blackpool Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
West Brom Team News
West Brom will be without the services of Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant and Matt Phillips because of injuries.
West Brom Predicted Starting Line-Up
Johnstone; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Townsend, Mowatt, Livermore, Molumby, Gardner-Hickman; Carroll, Diangana
Blackpool Team News
Meanwhile, Blackpool are without Grant Ward, Dujon Sterling, Daniel Grimshaw and Luke Garbutt because of injuries.
Blackpool Predicted Starting Line-Up
Maxwell; Husband, Thorniley, Ekpiteta, Gabriel; Robson, Dougall; Hamilton, Anderson, Bowler; Madine
Best West Brom vs Blackpool Free Bets
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
809 Codes claimed
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Copied
Claim Bonus
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Claim Bonus
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Claim Bonus
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Claim Bonus
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Claim Bonus
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets