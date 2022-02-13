West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

West Bromwich Albion welcomes Blackburn Rovers to the Hawthorns on Monday night, hoping to snap a three-match losing streak in the Championship.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00

Date: 13th February 2022, The Hawthorns

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Based on previous meetings between the two teams, the Hawthorns should be a cagey and tightly contested affair. As they attempt to break out of their individual slumps, we expect both sides to balance out one other’s efforts and force a share of the spoils.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers @ 13/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Blackburn Rovers and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their previous game in Championship action against Nottingham Forest.

Blackburn Rovers had 56% possession and 13 shots on goal, with eight on target, in the encounter. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, had 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Nottingham Forest’s goals came from James Garner and Brennan Johnson.

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Sheffield United in their previous encounter in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion had 42 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Sheffield United, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Sheffield United’s goal came from Billy Sharp.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 121/100.

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Odds

Match Winner

West Brom @ 4/5 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Blackburn @ 7/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 121/100

Under 2.5 @ 13/18

West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

