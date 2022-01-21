The Premier League returns with a top selection of matches on Saturday & Sunday, meaning only one thing – our footy expert is back on hand to share his weekend accumulator and Acca tips. Plus, find out how you can Bet £10 and Get a £60 bonus at Betfred this weekend.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United

vs Newcastle United Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United vs West Ham United

vs West Ham United Southampton vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (Sunday)

The teams highlighted in bold in the above list are the winning teams that make up our 5-leg set of 18/1 Premier League Acca tips for the weekend of January 22-23, 2022.

If this Acca comes in, bettors stand to receive £192.85 on a £10 stake at Betfred.

Sportslens’ 18/1 Football Acca Tips at Betfred

Below, you’ll see an image of the betting slip containing our football Acca as created at Betfred.

Leeds United to beat Newcastle United

Wolves to beat Brentford

Manchester United to beat West Ham United

Manchester City to beat Southampton

Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace

Betting on the above selection of winning teams in time for Saturday provides odds of around 18/1 – and a return of £192.85 on a £10 stake at Betfred.

Football ACCA Tips for this Weekend’s EPL Matches

For further information on our weekend accumulator predictions, see below.

Or, alternatively, if you’d like to learn more about BTTS betting and take a look at some of the other great deals on offer across UK bookmakers, just click the link.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United – Leeds to win at EVS

Newcastle United’s away record this season has been nothing short of appalling.

To date, Eddie Howe’s team have won zero games away from St. James Park, losing six times and drawing twice. Travelling Toon Army fans have also had to endure three consecutive defeats on the road and six games without a win in all.

On top of all that, Newcastle haven’t beaten Leeds since 2016 and have lost two of the last three (one draw) contests vs the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, on the other hand, rebounded well from the 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City to secure back-to-back wins against Burnley and, more recently, West Ham United, a game in which Jack Harrison scored a hat-trick and Raphinha (pictured above) caused countless issues for the Hammers.

Leeds 3-1 Newcastle

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Wolves to win at 6/4

Nobody can doubt Thomas Frank’s motives when he came out in staunch defense of his Brentford side’s performance in the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday. But the fact remains, Brentford are struggling.

The Bees have now low lost three consecutive games in the league and four of the last five in total. Frank’s side has also lost four of the last five games played at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Wolves, on the other hand, are one of the EPL’s most in-form teams. Bruno Lage’s side has picked up 10 points from five games, including a big win on the road vs Manchester United and a strong draw at home to the European Champions, Chelsea.

Brentford 1-2 Wolves

Manchester United vs West Ham United – Man United to win at 10/11

Manchester United welcome West Ham to Old Trafford at 3 pm on Saturday, knowing that anything less than a win is likely to strike a crucial blow to their top 4 ambitions.

The Red Devils, much-maligned in the press and on social media in recent weeks, have, however, been quietly chipping away and, in fact, picked up form under new interim boss Ralf Rangnick:

Four wins, two draws, and one defeat in the EPL since the German assumed the hot seat is nowhere near as bad as some quarters would have you believe. The performances might not have been great, but eking out results when not playing well is a useful trait to have in football! Plus, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

In fourth place, West Ham are still two points above Manchester United in the league table, though Rangnick’s team does have a game in hand. The Hammers have won three and lost three of their last six games in the league and are in decent form themselves…

However, with 20 defeats in 25 league matches played at Old Trafford over the years, history dictates that it will be a tough afternoon for David Moyes on his return to his former club.

Man U 3-1 West Ham

Southampton vs Manchester City – City to win at 2/7

Manchester City, fresh from a week off, should be too strong for an all-be-it decent-looking Southampton outfit that has proven tough to beat at St Mary’s.

Pep Guardiola’s side has won eight successive games in all competitions, scoring 26 goals in the process.

One thing we would say, however. Southampton have an uncanny record of drawing games at home this season. In fact, 60% of matches played at St. Mary’s in the league have ended all square.

You could always open another Acca with Southampton to draw or win for even better odds (we will be).

But the sensible option is, of course, on City grabbing yet another three points:

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Liverpool to win at 4/7 (Sunday)

If our accumulator makes it this far, it will all hinge on Liverpool getting the job done away from home at Crystal Palace.

Last night (Thursday) Klopp’s side was the clear and deserved winner vs a strong Arsenal team in the EFL Cup, winning 2-0 at the Emirates thanks to goals from the in-form Diogo Jota (pictured above).

We’re backing the Portuguese winger/forward to continue his hot-streak in the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (AFCON) vs Patrick Viera’s Palace side come Sunday afternoon.

On top of that, it’s worth noting that Palace have picked up a grand total of zero wins in their last 10 games vs Klopp’s Reds.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

