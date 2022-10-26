Countries
Home News week 9 college football best bets florida vs georgia spread lines and picks

Week 9 College Football Best Bets – Florida vs. Georgia – Spread, Lines and Picks

52 mins ago

georgia cheerleader

Tough games in the SEC keep coming for number one ranked Georgia as this week the Florida Gators are the opponent. The Bulldogs will be looking to remain atop the AP Top 25 Poll with a victory as Florida looks to play spoiler. Here, we take a look at the betting odds, spread and lines while offering our best bets and picks on this huge week nine NCAAF contest.

Florida Gators @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 10/29/2022 3:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field Stadium, Jacksonville, FL.
  • TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Florida
 +1050 +22.5 (-110)
Georgia
 -2500 -22.5 (-110)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 56.5
 -110
Under 56.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada.

Bulldogs big favorites

Georgia will ‘welcome’ Florida as the teams meet in Jacksonville this Saturday. The Bulldogs enter the game as big odds on favorites in the betting market. The sportsbooks make them 22.5 point favorites on the spread while setting the total points line at 56.5.

They undefeated Bulldogs come in as the number one ranked team in college football. They come in fresh off a bye after smashing Vanderbilt 55-0 in week seven.

The Gators also come in fresh. They went into the bye after a disappointing loss to LSU and will be keen to show they are made of sterner stuff.

How will this game be decided?

stetson bennett 2

This matchup has all sorts of problems written over it for the Gators. Their defense struggles to stop anything, be it rushing or passing. Unfortunately, for them, the Bulldogs can do both and will likely punish that D on Saturday.

Florida is giving up 4.9 yards per carry on the ground. That is bad enough to be ranked 115th out of 131 teams in college football. Georgia average 5.8 yards per carry and are among the top five in the country in the metric.

All in all, not ideal for Florida. But it’s not done yet. Florida also ranks 93rd in NCAAF for passing yards allowed per game. Georgia is 8th in the college football for passing yards per game on offense.

The fear here is that this one could get ugly early as whatever the Bulldogs do, it will work well.

Georgia is a bit banged up but it is still likely Florida will struggle to move the ball on them on Saturday. Quarterback Anthony Richardson likes to use his legs, but it is tough to run on this Georgia D.

There is not much optimism from us for Florida in this one. It could be ugly.

What are the best bets and picks?

  • Georgia -22.5 @ -110 with Bovada
  • Total Florida Points – Under 16.5 @ -105 with Bovada
