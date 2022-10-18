Countries
Week 8 NCAA Football Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions – Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Week 8 NCAA Football Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions – Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Updated

45 mins ago

on

3 min read

uvacheerleader

Virginia travel to Georgia Tech on Thursday night to kick off the college football week for the Power Five conferences. The Virginia Cavaliers are off a bye and will be looking to respond to three straight defeats. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets will also be fresh off a bye, but will look to build on two consecutive victories. We take a look at the betting odds, spreads and lines while giving our picks and predictions on this ACC clash.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Thursday, 10/20/2022 7:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA.
  • TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Virginia
 +130 +3 (-115)
GA Tech
 -150 -3 (-105)

 

Total Points Line
 Odds
Over 47.5
 -110
Under 47.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Both teams looking for something fresh off byes

The 2-4 Virginia Cavaliers have been underwhelming so far this season. They are 1-5 against the spread and are not performing to the level that is expected of them. Virginia will hope that the bye week will have given them the chance to prepare more dutifully and be fresher as they head to Georgia Tech.

They enter off the back of three losses to Syracuse, Duke and Louisville having been blown out convincingly against the last two. The Cavaliers will need to be better in Atlanta if they are to get a result against Georgia Tech.

On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets appear to have found some form. Before their bye they won their last two games versus Duke and Pittsburgh as underdogs.

It sets up to be a fair old ACC tussle. The oddsmakers make Tech 3 point favorites with a skinny total points line of 47.5.

How will this game be decided?

keytaonthompson

It should be a worry for both offenses that the matchups look far from ideal on paper. When Georgia Tech has the ball it is difficult to see how their offense will move the ball. However hard we look, there just doesn’t seem to be a consistent path to gain yards or score points.

The offensive line seems to be outmatched by the Virginia defensive line, and the receiver matchups are horrible. Unless running back Hassan Hall can perform some sort of wizardry when he has the ball, it is going to be a very long day for the GT offense.

Unfortunately, it does not get much prettier when we switch to the Virginia offense. The matchups are again far from ideal, but it does appear there could be at least one outlet for the Cavaliers. Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson was averaging 12.25 targets per game in the last four games prior to the bye, and he could be the best outlet for QB Brennan Armstrong.

His matchup is by far the best one in the game on either side of the ball and if he can haul in about nine grabs it might be enough to get Virginia over the line. However, for the most part this is all set up to be a defensive snoozefest one for the purists.

What are the picks?

  • Virginia to beat Georgia Tech @ +130 with Bovada
  • Under 47.5 @ -110 with Bovada
