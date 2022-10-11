Week 6 Super Bowl LVII Futures Odds: Public Continues to Back the Buffalo Bills

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, and what a week it was!! Philadelphia is the only unbeaten team in the pro game and the teams are beginning to reveal just who they are and more importantly, who they aren’t. The odds have changed to win Super Bowl LVII, and maybe some value has opened up as we head into Week 6 of the NFL season.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII

Buffalo Bills @ +400 Betonline

Kansas City Chiefs @ +650 Betonline

Philadelphia Eagles @ +650 Betonline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ +950 Betonline

San Francisco 49ers @ +1300 Betonline

Baltimore Ravens @ +1400 Betonline

Green Bay Packers @ +1400 Betonline

Dallas Cowboys @ +2000 Betonline

Los Angeles Chargers @ +2000 Betonline

Minnesota Vikings @ +2000 Betonline

Los Angeles Rams @ +2300 Betonline

Cincinnati Bengals @ +2900 Betonline

Miami Dolphins @ +3400 Betonline

Indianapolis Colts @ +4100 Betonline

New Orleans Saints @ +5000 Betonline

Denver Broncos @ +5500 Betonline

Tennessee Titans @ +5500 Betonline

Cleveland Browns @ +6000 Betonline

Jacksonville Jaguars @ +6500 Betonline

New England Patriots @ +6500 Betonline

Las Vegas Raiders @ +7000 Betonline

New York Giants @ +8500 Betonline

Arizona Cardinals @ +9000 Betonline

New York Jets @ +15000 Betonline

Detroit Lions @ +18000 Betonline

Atlanta Falcons @ +28000 Betonline

Pittsburgh Steelers @ +28000 Betonline

Washington Commanders @ +34000 Betonline

Houston Texans @ +42000 Betonline

Chicago Bears @ +50000 Betonline

Seattle Seahawks @ +50000 Betonline

Carolina Panthers @ +55000 Betonline

The Undefeated Club

Philadelphia is the only undefeated team remaining and was +760 last week to win Super Bowl LVII, but they’ve lost value and while +650 is still a decent price, it isn’t the best price. They have a difficult home matchup with the red-hot Dallas Cowboys and if they win, +650 is gone.

The Favorites

Buffalo continues to lose betting value, moving from +450 to +400. Josh Allen and the Bills head to Kansas City to face nemesis Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The outcome of that matchup will likely cause the board to move again.

After their big Monday night win over the Raiders, the Chiefs are knotted up with the Eagles as secondary favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City then has a tough contest with the San Francisco 49ers and with a couple of wins, the Chiefs +650 will seem like a gift.

Tampa Bay ended a two-game losing streak and leaped ahead of the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers offense is getting healthier and the defense is one of the best in the pro game. They could realistically win their next 12 games and if they get past Pittsburgh this weekend, and they probably will, +1200 will be a HUGE value.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers made a huge jump from +1680 to +1400 to win it all. They have a tough away matchup with Atlanta, followed by an away contest with Kansas City, and then travel to Los Angeles for their rematch with the Rams.

Oh, How They’ve Fallen

The Giants upset over Green Bay caused the price for the Packers to fall from +1000 to +1200. That’s a four-place drop as bettors have lost confidence in Aaron Rodgers and the cheese heads. The Pack have a tough weekend in store as they welcome the surging New York Jets, followed by an away contest with the hapless Washington Commanders. Two solid wins will restore market confidence, and +1200 will seem like a dream come true.

Sports bettors have lost all confidence in the Miami Dolphins. The Fins have QB injuries and may have to start rookie QB Skyler Thompson when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out, backup Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol, and Miami is in big trouble. +3400 on a team loaded with offensive talent with a very good defense seems like a huge overreaction.

The Denver Broncos continue to plummet down the odds table, and things aren’t looking all that rosy for Russell Wilson and his new team. The Broncos have lost two straight, Wilson is injured, and the Broncos haven’t more than 23 points in any of their five contests. They travel this week to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers on Monday Night, and hopefully Denver does more offensively than just kick field goals.