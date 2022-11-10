Week 11 NCAAF Best Bets – UCF vs. Tulane – Odds, Picks & Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

UCF and Tulane will meet this Saturday afternoon in a rare ranked matchup in the AAC. Number 22 ranked UCF Golden Knights will look to claw back ground at the top of conference while the 17th ranked Green Wave will attempt to remain undefeated in conference play and defend home field in what is sure to be a fierce college football showdown. We will take a closer look at the odds including the spread and lines, while offering our best bets, picks and predictions for this week 11 NCAAF contest.

#22 UCF Golden Knights (7-2) @ #17 Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 11/12/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 11/12/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA.

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA. TV: Live on ESPN 2 and the ESPN Sports app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Central Florida

-120 -1.5 (-110) Tulane

-102 +1.5 (-110)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 54.5

-110 Under 54.5

-110

*Odds courtesy of MyBookie. Prices correct at time of publication and are subject to fluctuation.



AAC action

If you want to get away from the Power Five conferences this weekend, we have the ideal game for you. UCF travels to Louisiana to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a battle at the top of the AAC.

Both teams are ranked and coming into the game in good form. Tulane has won their last five and sits atop the AAC with an undefeated conference record. However, they don’t go into this game as favorites.

This Saturday's game vs UCF will mark the first time that a ranked Tulane team hosts another ranked team since Nov. 26, 1949, when No. 10 Tulane hosted No. 13 LSU in an SEC matchup. — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) November 6, 2022

Sportsbooks believe that honor goes to UCF, who are slight favorites. The oddsmakers at MyBookie.ag have their odds at -120 on the moneyline and make them 1.5-point favorites on the spread.

UCF have won their last two and six of their last seven. Their only loss in that span coming at East Carolina a few weeks ago in a game where quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw three picks. Plumlee is, however, questionable for this one.

Both teams will fancy their chances of picking the up win here, but as we know only one can prevail.

How will this game be decided?

At this moment, the status of UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is unknown. Plumlee has a concussion that caused him to miss the Memphis game last time out.

If Plumlee can’t go, Mikey Keene will start at QB for the Golden Knights. Keene was impressive in that outing, going 22 of 28 passing attempts for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Plumlee would likely be the QB best suited to this game, but Keene can do a job too. That is mainly because Plumlee is more of a scrambler and the UCF offensive line should be bullying the Tulane line all game.

It sets up for a big day for running back Isaiah Bowser and potentially his backfield teammate RJ Harvey who had a big day last week.

UCF RB Isaiah Bowser is currently 9th in FBS in rushing TDs with 11! pic.twitter.com/9wY5aARpfR — ⚔️Sidelines – UCF⚔️ (@SSN_UCF) November 6, 2022

On the other side of the ball, running back Tyjae Spears is the dominant weapon for the Green Wave. UCF is a middle of the pack run defense, but we are not huge fans of the line matchup for Tulane. Spears might have to create for himself and he can do that, but obviously it would be easier to hit some holes.

Tulane QB Michael Pratt is a very good quarterback and the perceived weakness of this UCF defense is its passing D. However, once again the individual matchups are not great and it could be a struggle for this offense to get going in this one.

What are the best bets?

UCF to beat Tulane @ -120 with MyBookie

Under 54.5 @ -110 with MyBookie

