Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Watford vs Crystal Palace at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred options on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Watford vs Crystal Palace betting tips
Watford had Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis to thank after the Nigerian’s goal was enough to bag three points for the Hornets away at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the weekend.
Despite the great performance and a much-needed win, Watford remain in 18th place in the Premier League table, with just 18 points from 24 games. Hodgson’s side remains in the relegation places, but the Villa win at least ensures that Watford remains four points behind Newcastle in 17th place.
Safety is still within touching distance for the Hornets, but they’ll need to improve on their recent EPL record of five points from the last 15 available if they hope to stay up, and fans will be hoping they can consolidate last week’s win against the Villains with another three points back at Vicarage Road vs Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.
Much like Watford, Palace have struggled in the EPL in recent weeks and the tough defeat at home against Chelsea on Saturday means that the Eagles are now without a league win in six matches.
Patrick Vieira’s side has picked points in draws against mid-table/relegation rivals Brentford, Norwich, and Brighton in recent weeks, but, again like Watford, the Eagles need to begin turning some of these bore draws into wins if they are to ensure their Premier League survival.
Recent results between these two teams is a dead heat, with Watford winning twice, Palace winning twice and one draw. However, it is worth noting that Watford are unbeaten in six home games vs the Eagles, and that Palace have only managed one win on the road all season.
With both teams struggling for points and likely more desperate not to lose this game than they are to win it, we’re leaning towards a drawn game at Vicarage Road this evening. But, we’re going to add extra legs to our wager by selecting Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis to grab his second goal in as many games after a strong performance at Villa park last time out.
Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time at the enticing odds of 14/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £150.00 (inclusive of the stake).
Watford vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time @ 14/1 at bet365
Watford vs Crystal Palace odds: Eagles slight betting favourites at Vicarage Road
Bookmakers view Crystal Palace as the ever-so-slight betting favourites at 31/20. Watford can be backed as underdogs at 15/8, while a draw is listed at 11/5 at bet365.
Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Watford
|15/8
|Draw
|11/5
|Crystal Palace
|31/20
Watford vs Crystal Palace team news
Watford team news vs Crystal Palace
Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka will undergo late fitness tests later this evening after missing the win against Aston Villa at the weekend, but defender Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh) is definitely ruled out.
Dennis came off with a leg injury in the second half against the Villains but it is expected to feature upfront for Roy Hodgson’s Hornets tonight.
Watford predicted XI
Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis
Crystal Palace team news vs Watford
GK Jack Butland stepped in for Vicente Guaita at halftime of the Chelsea match and is likely to keep his place while the Spaniard’s knee injury is assessed.
Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher was not permitted to play against his parent club but will return to the starting XI to face Watford.
Crystal Palace predicted XI
Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Eze, Mateta, Zaha
Watford vs Crystal Palace last five results
Watford last five results: LDLLW
- 19/02/22 PL Aston Villa 0 Watford 1
- 12/02/22 PL Watford 0 Brighton 2
- 08/02/22 PL West Ham 1 Watford 0
- 05/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Watford 0
- 21/01/22 PL Watford 0 Norwich 3
Key: PL Premier League
Crystal Palace last five results: LWDDL
- 19/02/22 PL Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1
- 13/02/22 PL Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 0
- 09/02/22 PL Norwich 1 Crystal Palace 1
- 05/01/22 FC Crystal Palace 2 Hartlepool 0
- 23/01/22 PL Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 3
Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup
Watford vs Crystal Palace H2H record
