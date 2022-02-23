Countries
Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

zaha
Relegation candidate Watford entertain 13th placed Crystal Palace in a Premier League match at Vicarage Road this evening and we have a selection of the best betting offers available for the crunch game, plus the latest odds at bet365 and a free tip. 
Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers & free bets
Here are our picks of the best Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers and free bets available for tonight’s match. To claim any one of them, just click on your preferred offer below.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won't apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply.

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Watford vs Crystal Palace betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Watford vs Crystal Palace at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred options on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Watford vs Crystal Palace betting tips 

Watford had Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis to thank after the Nigerian’s goal was enough to bag three points for the Hornets away at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the weekend.

Despite the great performance and a much-needed win, Watford remain in 18th place in the Premier League table, with just 18 points from 24 games. Hodgson’s side remains in the relegation places, but the Villa win at least ensures that Watford remains four points behind Newcastle in 17th place.

Safety is still within touching distance for the Hornets, but they’ll need to improve on their recent EPL record of five points from the last 15 available if they hope to stay up, and fans will be hoping they can consolidate last week’s win against the Villains with another three points back at Vicarage Road vs Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

Much like Watford, Palace have struggled in the EPL in recent weeks and the tough defeat at home against Chelsea on Saturday means that the Eagles are now without a league win in six matches.

Patrick Vieira’s side has picked points in draws against mid-table/relegation rivals Brentford, Norwich, and Brighton in recent weeks, but, again like Watford, the Eagles need to begin turning some of these bore draws into wins if they are to ensure their Premier League survival.

Recent results between these two teams is a dead heat, with Watford winning twice, Palace winning twice and one draw. However, it is worth noting that Watford are unbeaten in six home games vs the Eagles, and that Palace have only managed one win on the road all season.

With both teams struggling for points and likely more desperate not to lose this game than they are to win it, we’re leaning towards a drawn game at Vicarage Road this evening. But, we’re going to add extra legs to our wager by selecting Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis to grab his second goal in as many games after a strong performance at Villa park last time out.

Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time at the enticing odds of 14/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £150.00 (inclusive of the stake).

Watford vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Watford and Crystal Palace to draw with Dennis to score at any time @ 14/1 at bet365

Watford vs Crystal Palace odds: Eagles slight betting favourites at Vicarage Road

Bookmakers view Crystal Palace as the ever-so-slight betting favourites at 31/20. Watford can be backed as underdogs at 15/8, while a draw is listed at 11/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Watford 15/8 Bet365 logo
Draw 11/5 Bet365 logo
Crystal Palace 31/20 Bet365 logo

Watford vs Crystal Palace team news

Watford team news vs Crystal Palace

Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka will undergo late fitness tests later this evening after missing the win against Aston Villa at the weekend, but defender Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh) is definitely ruled out.

Dennis came off with a leg injury in the second half against the Villains but it is expected to feature upfront for Roy Hodgson’s Hornets tonight.

Watford predicted XI

Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley; Sarr, King, Dennis

Crystal Palace team news vs Watford

GK Jack Butland stepped in for Vicente Guaita at halftime of the Chelsea match and is likely to keep his place while the Spaniard’s knee injury is assessed.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher was not permitted to play against his parent club but will return to the starting XI to face Watford.

Crystal Palace predicted XI

Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Eze, Mateta, Zaha

Watford vs Crystal Palace last five results

Watford last five results: LDLLW

  • 19/02/22 PL Aston Villa 0 Watford 1
  • 12/02/22 PL Watford 0 Brighton 2
  • 08/02/22 PL West Ham 1 Watford 0
  • 05/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Watford 0
  • 21/01/22 PL Watford 0 Norwich 3

Key: PL Premier League

Crystal Palace last five results: LWDDL

  • 19/02/22 PL Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1
  • 13/02/22 PL Brentford 0 Crystal Palace 0
  • 09/02/22 PL Norwich 1 Crystal Palace 1
  • 05/01/22 FC Crystal Palace 2 Hartlepool 0
  • 23/01/22 PL Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 3

Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Watford vs Crystal Palace H2H record 

Watford wins: 10
Crystal Palace wins: 13
Draws: 7
