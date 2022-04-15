Watford vs Brentford Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Relegation threatened Watford don’t have much time to save their skins and need a good result against Brentford.
Watford v Brentford Odds
Watford v Brentford Predictions
While they might not survive the drop, the home side are not going down without a fight. The Hornets, lost 3-0 to Leeds United last weekend and Roy Hodgson knows that the task to survive in the Premier League is really difficult.
They’re six points away from safety and have only seven games to save their season.
They’ve been woeful at home, where they’ve lost nine games on the trot. Vicarage Road is no longer a safe haven for the Hornets. No team has lost more than ten consecutive games at home since Birmingham City in 1986 and this is not the piece of history Roy Hodgson’s men would want to associate themselves with.
Brentford on the other hand, have managed to evade a relegation fight after a testing start to the year. Thomas Frank’s men recently beat Chelsea 4-1 and then beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend. Clearly, this is a team that means business.
A lot of this is down to the form of star striker Ivan Toney who has scored eight goals in as many games in the Premier League.
Watford v Brentford prediction: Brentford to win @ 6/4 with Bet UK
Watford v Brentford Betting Tips
Watford v Brentford betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 5/6 with Bet UK
How to Watch Watford v Brentford Live Stream
You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.
When is Watford v Brentford?
The game will take place on April 16, 2022.
What time does Watford v Brentford Kick Off?
The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time
Watford v BrentfordTeam News and Predicted Line Ups
Watford Team News
The hosts will not be able to call upon Cucho Hernandez who has a hamstring injury. Emmanuel Dennis is likely to replace him. Other than that, they have a fully fit squad to choose from and no suspensions to fret over.
Watford Predicted Line Up
Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis
Brentford Team News
Frank’s men will be without Josh Dasilva and Frank Onyeka who are recovering form ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. There are also doubts over Pontus Jansson who missed out the 2-0 win over West Ham due to illness.
Brentford Predicted Line Up
Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Jorgensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo
