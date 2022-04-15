Countries
Home News watford vs brentford live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Watford vs Brentford Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford

Relegation threatened Watford don’t have much time to save their skins and need a good result against Brentford. 

Watford v Brentford Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Watford 15/8 BetUK logo
Brentford 6/4 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

Watford v Brentford Predictions

While they might not survive the drop, the home side are not going down without a fight. The Hornets, lost 3-0 to Leeds United last weekend and Roy Hodgson knows that the task to survive in the Premier League is really difficult.

They’re six points away from safety and have only seven games to save their season.

They’ve been woeful at home, where they’ve lost nine games on the trot. Vicarage Road is no longer a safe haven for the Hornets. No team has lost more than ten consecutive games at home since Birmingham City in 1986 and this is not the piece of history Roy Hodgson’s men would want to associate themselves with.

Brentford on the other hand, have managed to evade a relegation fight after a testing start to the year. Thomas Frank’s men recently beat Chelsea 4-1 and then beat West Ham 2-0 last weekend. Clearly, this is a team that means business.

A lot of this is down to the form of star striker Ivan Toney who has scored eight goals in as many games in the Premier League.

Watford v Brentford prediction: Brentford to win @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Watford v Brentford Betting Tips

Watford v Brentford betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 5/6 with Bet UK

How to Watch Watford v Brentford Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Watford v Brentford clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Watford v Brentford with Bet UK

When is Watford v Brentford?

The game will take place on April 16, 2022.

What time does Watford v Brentford Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Watford v BrentfordTeam News and Predicted Line Ups

Watford Team News

The hosts will not be able to call upon Cucho Hernandez who has a hamstring injury. Emmanuel Dennis is likely to replace him. Other than that, they have a fully fit squad to choose from and no suspensions to fret over.

Watford Predicted Line Up

Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis

Brentford Team News

Frank’s men will be without Josh Dasilva and Frank Onyeka who are recovering form ankle and hamstring injuries respectively. There are also doubts over Pontus Jansson who missed out the 2-0 win over West Ham due to illness.

Brentford Predicted Line Up

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Jorgensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

