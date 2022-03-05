Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News watford vs arsenal top five betting offers and free bets for premier league match

Watford vs Arsenal top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Updated

2 days ago

on

watford vs arsenal betting offers - Bukayo Saka 2021

Premier League action from Vicarage Road this Sunday where relegation-threatened Watford take on top-four chasing Arsenal, and our football betting expert is ready with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Watford vs Arsenal free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Watford vs Arsenal free bet, check out the top five betting offers for the EPL match below and wager on the outcome for free.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Watford vs Arsenal odds: Gunners big favorites to take three points at Vicarage Road

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Watford 9/2 Bet365 logo
Draw 16/5 Bet365 logo
Arsenal 4/7 Bet365 logo

How to claim a Watford vs Arsenal free bet

Getting your hands on the Watford vs Arsenal free bet at bet365 is easy. Just follow the steps below and bet on the crucial Premier League encounter for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Make a deposit of £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Watford vs Arsenal free bets

Claiming and spending your free bets at bet365 is straightforward. The only thing that you need to do is register an account, make a deposit into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the EPL game between Watford vs Arsenal, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world of sport. 

Watford vs Arsenal betting tips and prediction

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal head into this match in the midst of a great run of form that has seen them win three successive league games and climb up to sixth in the table, with 45 points from 24 games played. Now, the Gunners are just two points behind Manchester United who occupy the fourth and final of the UEFA Champions League places, though Arteta’s side does also boast three games in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, have only managed one win in their last 14 EPL matches since beating Manchester United, 4-1, at Vicarage Road. Roy Hodgson’s side has picked up vital points in the away win against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa & at Old Trafford in a 0-0 draw with Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils. But, such had been the poor run of form prior, that the Hornets still find themselves nested in 19th place, having earned just 19 points from 26 games played.

League standing and current form clearly favor the Gunners to pick up their fourth straight win at Vicarage Road. So, too, do the recent results between the two clubs.

Though the game did end in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road last season, Arsenal have won five of the last six games played against Watford and are the betting favorites for a reason, which is something we’ll be looking to go along with.

But, to add value to our wager, we’ve also been looking at the recent performances of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The England international has scored five goals in his last seven appearances for the Gunners, and we’re backing him to add to his season tally against the struggling Hornets tomorrow

Using the excellent bet builder tool at bet365, we’re backing Arsenal to win with Buyako Saka to score at any time at the enticing odds of 10/3, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £43.33.

Watford vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal to win with Buyako Saka to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365 

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens