Watford vs Arsenal top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Premier League action from Vicarage Road this Sunday where relegation-threatened Watford take on top-four chasing Arsenal, and our football betting expert is ready with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Best Watford vs Arsenal free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Watford vs Arsenal free bet, check out the top five betting offers for the EPL match below and wager on the outcome for free.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Watford vs Arsenal odds: Gunners big favorites to take three points at Vicarage Road

How to claim a Watford vs Arsenal free bet

Getting your hands on the Watford vs Arsenal free bet at bet365 is easy. Just follow the steps below and bet on the crucial Premier League encounter for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Make a deposit of £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Watford vs Arsenal free bets

Claiming and spending your free bets at bet365 is straightforward. The only thing that you need to do is register an account, make a deposit into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports outcome.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the EPL game between Watford vs Arsenal, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world of sport.

Watford vs Arsenal betting tips and prediction

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal head into this match in the midst of a great run of form that has seen them win three successive league games and climb up to sixth in the table, with 45 points from 24 games played. Now, the Gunners are just two points behind Manchester United who occupy the fourth and final of the UEFA Champions League places, though Arteta’s side does also boast three games in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, have only managed one win in their last 14 EPL matches since beating Manchester United, 4-1, at Vicarage Road. Roy Hodgson’s side has picked up vital points in the away win against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa & at Old Trafford in a 0-0 draw with Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils. But, such had been the poor run of form prior, that the Hornets still find themselves nested in 19th place, having earned just 19 points from 26 games played.

League standing and current form clearly favor the Gunners to pick up their fourth straight win at Vicarage Road. So, too, do the recent results between the two clubs.

Though the game did end in a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road last season, Arsenal have won five of the last six games played against Watford and are the betting favorites for a reason, which is something we’ll be looking to go along with.

But, to add value to our wager, we’ve also been looking at the recent performances of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The England international has scored five goals in his last seven appearances for the Gunners, and we’re backing him to add to his season tally against the struggling Hornets tomorrow

Using the excellent bet builder tool at bet365, we’re backing Arsenal to win with Buyako Saka to score at any time at the enticing odds of 10/3, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £43.33.

Watford vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal to win with Buyako Saka to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365