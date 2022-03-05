Countries
watford vs arsenal live stream how to watch premier league for free

Watford vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Updated

1 day ago

on

watford vs arsenal live stream ben white

Watford welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road for a game that’s likely to prove pivotal in both the race for the top-four and the race to beat the drop, and here is how you can watch a Watford vs Arsenal live stream online. 

How to watch Watford vs Arsenal live stream for free

Watford vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal head into this Sunday’s clash against Watford perched nicely in sixth place in the EPL table with 45 points from 24 games. The Gunners also have three games in hand on West Ham & Manchester United who sit above them in fifth and fourth, respectively, on 47 points.

The recent form of Arteta’s side has been excellent. Arsenal have won three successive games in the Premier League and have lost just once in their last ten league matches, a result which came against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In the last three games, the Gunners sandwiched in a 2-1 win against struggling Brentford either side of great wins, home and away, against Wolves, winning 1-0 at Molineux and 2-1 at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s dedication to young, exciting talent over the past couple of seasons is beginning to pay dividends. His side is playing with real energy; they defend with as much resiliency as we’ve seen of any Arsenal team in the past 10-15 years, and they are a lot of fun to watch.

Watford, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season. The Hornets currently occupy 19th place in the Premier League. New manager Roy Hodgson’s side is three points from safety having only amassed 19 points from 25 games to date.

Recent results, a 1-0 win away at Aston Villa and a 0-0 draw away at Manchester United helped to steady the ship of the 1-4 wallopping the Hornets took at home against Crystal Palace. But, since beating Man U 4-1 at Vicarage Road in what turned out to be ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last game in the dugout for the Red Devils, Watford’s league run has been poor, consisting of 11 defeats, three draws, and only the win, the aforementioned victory away at Villa Park.

Still, Watford needs points to keep their Premier League status intact for next season, and Hodgson’s side will at least be able to the 2-2 draw achieved at Vicarage Road in the corresponding fixture with Arsenal last year.

Watford vs Arsenal should provide quality viewing for football fans. So, remember that you can live stream the game for free at bet365 just so long as you have a funded betting account (£5+).

Watford vs Arsenal team news

Watford team news

Peter Etebo appears to have ramped up his recovery from a knee injury and featured in a match for the Hornets’ U23s during the week. Etebo is 50/50 to make the bench vs Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Nkoulou is also on the road to full fitness following a hamstring injury but isn’t likely to be ready for the visit of the Gunners.

Watford predicted line-up

Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Arsenal team news

For Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe has returned to training this week after sitting out the victory over Wolves last weekend, but Japanese star Takehiro Tomiyasu has suffered another injury setback, reportedly reinjuring his calf in training.

Better news for Arteta regarding Scottish star Kieran Tierney, however. The left-back may make a return to the starting XI against Watford on Sunday following a short absence due to a thigh injury.

Arsenal predicted lineup 

Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

