Football Betting Tips – Watford v West Ham United preview & prediction

4 mins ago

West Ham United have dropped down the table after a series of poor performances and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Watford in the Premier League this week.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Vicarage Road. 

Watford v West Ham United preview

The Hammers were in the top four a few weeks ago and they are currently 6th in the league table.
 
David Moyes will demand a strong reaction from his players here and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can pick up an important away win.
 
Watford are 17th in the league table with just four wins from 16 league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can turn their season around with a win at home.

Watford v West Ham United team news

Watford possible starting lineup: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Pedro, Cleverley, King; Dennis

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Watford v West Ham United form guide

West Ham are coming into this game on the back of just one win in their last six league matches and they have lost their last two Premier League matches in a row.
 
Meanwhile, Watford have lost five of their last six league matches.
 
West Ham have managed to win their last three matches against Watford in all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Watford v West Ham United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Watford v West Ham United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Watford 5/2
• Draw – 5/2
• West Ham United – 23/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/12
• Under – 1/1

Watford v West Ham United prediction

The Hammers are the better team on paper but they have been quite disappointing in recent weeks. The visitors will have to improve a lot in order to grind out all three points here.
 
Both teams have been quite vulnerable at the back in recent weeks and this could be a high scoring contest. The last three meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 13 goals.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 11/12 with Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

