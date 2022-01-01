Football Betting Tips – Watford v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Vicarage Road.
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur preview
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur team news
Watford possible starting lineup: Bachmann; Kucka, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina; Sissoko; Dennis, Pedro, Louza, Sema; King
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Lucas
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur form guide
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Watford v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Watford – 9/2
• Draw – 10/3
• Tottenham Hotspur – 3/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur prediction
Prediction: Spurs to win at 3/5 with Betfred
