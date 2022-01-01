Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News watford v tottenham hotspur preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Watford v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

updated

12 mins ago

on

Tottenham will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run of form in the Premier League with a win over Watford away from home this weekend.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Vicarage Road. 

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur preview

 
The Londoners are currently 7th in the league table just five points adrift of the final Champions League berth and they will be hoping to close in on the top four with a win away from home.
 
Meanwhile, Watford are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing against West Ham United at home and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur team news

Watford possible starting lineup: Bachmann; Kucka, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina; Sissoko; Dennis, Pedro, Louza, Sema; King

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Lucas

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur form guide

 
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and they have an excellent head to head record against Watford as well.
 
The Londoners are undefeated in 18 of their last twenty matches against the Hornets in all competitions.
 
Meanwhile, Watford are coming into this contest on the back of five consecutive Premier League defeats and they have conceded at least twice in each of those matches.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Watford v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Watford 9/2
• Draw – 10/3
• Tottenham Hotspur – 3/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur prediction

 
Watford are in abysmal form right now and they will be lacking in confidence and belief. Tottenham on the other hand have improved significantly since the arrival of Antonio Conte and they will be looking to continue their decent run of form with a win here.
 
The visitors are certainly the favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to pick up all three points.
 

Prediction: Spurs to win at 3/5 with Betfred

Bet on Tottenham to beat Watford at 3/5 with Betfred

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens