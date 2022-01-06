Watford are interested in signing Nathaniel Phillips who is currently on the books of Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has been struggling for playing time at Anfield this season. He has only made three appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign.

However, he played an important role for the Merseyside club last season when an injury crisis provided him several first-time opportunities.

The Bolton-born footballer clocked up 20 appearances across all competitions in 2020-21, with a goal to his name.

Now as per Football Insider, Watford have made a move for Nathaniel Phillips as they aim to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window.

The Reds are said to be prepared to listen to offers for the talented centre-back. They value the English footballer at around £12 million.

Claudio Ranieri has reportedly identified the 24-year-old as a solution to his side’s defensive issues.

The Hornets are currently 17th in the league rankings, with just two points above the relegation zone.

They made a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season under Xisco, with the Spanish boss later losing his job in October.

However, things haven’t improved at Vicarage Road since Ranieri has taken the hotseat.

The Golden Boys have lost all their Premier League matches since their stunning 4-1 victory against Manchester United in November.

They need to pick up good results soon if they want to stay in the top-flight.