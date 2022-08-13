Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch man united forget how to defend vs brentford

WATCH: Man United forget how to defend vs Brentford

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Screenshot 2022 08 13 at 18.06.58

Manchester United have produced yet another defensive howler in Saturday evening’s clash against Brentford, as Erik ten Hag faces an uphill climb.

After David de Gea’s horrendous error put Brentford 1-0 up, Christian Eriksen was caught off-guard inside his own area and Mathias Jensen pounced on the opportunity to double Brentford’s lead.

The Red Devils are set to wait yet another week to record a Premier League win under new manager Erik ten Hag, who couldn’t have imagined a worse start to life in Manchester.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Manchester United this season here!

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens