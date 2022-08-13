WATCH: Man United forget how to defend vs Brentford

Manchester United have produced yet another defensive howler in Saturday evening’s clash against Brentford, as Erik ten Hag faces an uphill climb.
After David de Gea’s horrendous error put Brentford 1-0 up, Christian Eriksen was caught off-guard inside his own area and Mathias Jensen pounced on the opportunity to double Brentford’s lead.
BRENTFORD HAVE A SECOND! ⚡⚡
It's gone from bad to worse for Man Utd, another error at the back, another goal conceded. Jensen gets this one… 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ENgmAsnO0G
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022
The Red Devils are set to wait yet another week to record a Premier League win under new manager Erik ten Hag, who couldn’t have imagined a worse start to life in Manchester.
