WATCH: Erling Haaland Opens Up His Manchester City Account At West Ham

Erling Haaland has opened up his Manchester City account from the spot against West Ham.

The 22-year-old had a rather quiet Community Shield game, but it hasn’t taken him long to score in his first Premier League game.

After an excellent through ball, Haaland showed his pace and dribbling ability by taking it round the goalkeeper who fouled him in the process.

The Norwegian man stepped forward, and slotted the ball home with ease.

🔵⚪️ GOAL! Erling Haaland sends #ManchesterCity in front from the penalty spot West Ham United 0 – [1] Man. City#WHUMCI | #MCFC

pic.twitter.com/hK80CdhIEN — Goal Replays (@footygolazos) August 7, 2022

It’s the perfect start to the season for Man City and Haaland, who are hoping to win the league yet again.

