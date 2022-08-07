Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch haaland open his goal account

WATCH: Erling Haaland Opens Up His Manchester City Account At West Ham

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
haaland

Erling Haaland has opened up his Manchester City account from the spot against West Ham.

The 22-year-old had a rather quiet Community Shield game, but it hasn’t taken him long to score in his first Premier League game.

After an excellent through ball, Haaland showed his pace and dribbling ability by taking it round the goalkeeper who fouled him in the process.

The Norwegian man stepped forward, and slotted the ball home with ease.

It’s the perfect start to the season for Man City and Haaland, who are hoping to win the league yet again.

You can check out the latest football betting sites to bet on Man ity this season here!

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens