Poker enthusiasts will remember Chris Moneymaker for his Cinderella story, when he turned a $39 online poker satellite entry into a $2.5 million victory in the 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. His unexpected win revolutionized the poker world and inspired countless amateurs to try their luck. However, Moneymaker’s recent appearance on Hustler Casino Live took an unexpected turn, providing viewers with a highly entertaining live stream.

Moneymaker Drunkenly Loses $70k on Hustler Casino Live Stream

This past Wednesday, Moneymaker’s luck seemed to run out as he lost a staggering $68,800 on the popular poker streaming show. The former WSOP champion was apparently inebriated during the session, which contributed to the relaxed atmosphere at the table. With drinks in hand, Moneymaker and his fellow players seemed to enjoy themselves throughout the evening.

For the most part, it was difficult to tell that Moneymaker had been drinking. However, there were moments when his intoxication became apparent, such as when he lost a couple of $50k+ pots to Rob Kuhn. In one memorable instance, Moneymaker assured Kuhn that he had him covered, despite actually having over $10,000 less than his opponent.

Moneymaker Apologizes to Fans

After the live stream, Moneymaker took to Twitter to apologize for his performance, stating that he wouldn’t be able to play for the next couple of days due to feeling ill (hangovers are not fun once you hit a certain age). In his tweets, he thanked Hustler Casino Live for hosting him and expressed regret for not representing himself and his sponsor, America’s Cardroom, in the best light.

I will not be able to play tonight or Friday with how I feel. While the stream was fun and entertaining it wasn’t my best look and I need to be better. Money comes and goes, not happy with how I represented myself or @ACR_POKER on the stream. — Chris Moneymaker ⭕ (@CMONEYMAKER) April 6, 2023

Despite the unfortunate outcome, the live stream proved to be a hit among viewers, who were captivated by the laid-back atmosphere and Moneymaker’s entertaining antics. As the saying goes, “money comes and goes,” and this event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of poker.

