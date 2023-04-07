Poker

WATCH: Former WSOP Champion Chris Moneymaker’s Drunken $70k Poker Loss on Hustler Casino Live and Hungover Apology

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
chris moneymaker
chris moneymaker

Poker enthusiasts will remember Chris Moneymaker for his Cinderella story, when he turned a $39 online poker satellite entry into a $2.5 million victory in the 2003 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. His unexpected win revolutionized the poker world and inspired countless amateurs to try their luck. However, Moneymaker’s recent appearance on Hustler Casino Live took an unexpected turn, providing viewers with a highly entertaining live stream.

Moneymaker Drunkenly Loses $70k on Hustler Casino Live Stream

This past Wednesday, Moneymaker’s luck seemed to run out as he lost a staggering $68,800 on the popular poker streaming show. The former WSOP champion was apparently inebriated during the session, which contributed to the relaxed atmosphere at the table. With drinks in hand, Moneymaker and his fellow players seemed to enjoy themselves throughout the evening.

For the most part, it was difficult to tell that Moneymaker had been drinking. However, there were moments when his intoxication became apparent, such as when he lost a couple of $50k+ pots to Rob Kuhn. In one memorable instance, Moneymaker assured Kuhn that he had him covered, despite actually having over $10,000 less than his opponent.

Moneymaker Apologizes to Fans

After the live stream, Moneymaker took to Twitter to apologize for his performance, stating that he wouldn’t be able to play for the next couple of days due to feeling ill (hangovers are not fun once you hit a certain age). In his tweets, he thanked Hustler Casino Live for hosting him and expressed regret for not representing himself and his sponsor, America’s Cardroom, in the best light.

Despite the unfortunate outcome, the live stream proved to be a hit among viewers, who were captivated by the laid-back atmosphere and Moneymaker’s entertaining antics. As the saying goes, “money comes and goes,” and this event serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of poker.

Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Arrow to top