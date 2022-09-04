WATCH: Flightline Bolts Up In Pacific Classic 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

FLIGHTLINE certainly didn’t let his supporters down in Saturday’s $1m TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar – bolting up by an incredible 19 1/4 lengths – in fact, he further enhanced his already huge reputation and it’s now all systems go to the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov 5.

The ultra-exciting John W Sadler-trained superstar was stepping up to 1m2f for the first time and has now won all five of his opening races – winning them by a total of 63 lengths combined – and has now banked $1,394,800 in total prize money.



You can watch Flightline’s TVG Pacific Classic Stakes 2022 winning romp again below, plus his other four previous successes in a Flightline video montage fest.

When Is The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Stakes?

Run over a trip of 1m2f (10 furlongs), the Grade I Breeders’ Cup will be staged at Keeneland racetrack in 2022.



📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Kentucky

💰 Purse: $6,000,000

You can bet on the Grade I Breeders’ Cup Classic with BOVADA and receive a 100% MATCH-UP welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

“I was just trying not to start crying so hard that I wouldn’t be able to see him when he came across the finish line,” Said Flightline’s winning breeder Jane Lyon.



“You can’t expect this. You can’t wish it and to have it happen and for him to continue to grow like he is, better and better and better, it’s just a miracle.”

John W. Sadler added “This horse is so brilliant you have to space his races a little bit apart because he is his own category,”

“I know him well, and I know what’s best for him is to build up his energy between one race to the next. We’d all want to see him run more times but when he runs like this you don’t need to run him more times. Enjoy the ones you run in.”

Watch Flightline’s Opening Five Races Again

Sept 3, 2022: Del Mar, TVG Pacific Classic (Dirt, 1m2f)

1st Flightline, 30/100 fav (19 1/4 lengths), Flavien Prat

Stepping up to 1m2f, and beyond 1m for the first time, Flightline had to prove to this supporters he can stay the longer trip. Having broken well and running just off the pace behind Extra Hope, Flightline took up the running 5f out and powered home to win by a staggering 19 1/4 lengths – next stop the Breeders’ Cup on Nov 5!

Watch it, then watch it again – as you are likely seeing a bit of history in the making!

Jun 11, 2022: Belmont Park, Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (Grade 1) (Dirt, 1m)

1st Flightline, 9/20 fav (6 lengths), Flavien Prat

Another Grade 1 appearance here and another step up in trip – this time to a mile. A slow start, but Flightline quickly recovered. Then having sat just off the pace in second for much of the race, once Prat pressed the button on the turn it was business as usual for Flightline as the Sadler colt saw off Happy Saver by 6 lengths.

Dec 26, 2021: Santa Anita, RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes (Grade 1) (Dirt, 7f)

1st Flightline, 2/5 fav (11 1/2 lengths), Flavien Prat



Stepping up to 7f here on his third run and also into a Grade 1. Slightly more generous odds at 2/5, but still odds-on. It was his biggest test to date, but he passed it with flying colours to give connections a Boxing Day to remember and the Breeders’ Cup dreams were now firmly alive!

Sept 5, 2021: Del Mar, Allowance Optional Claiming Race (Dirt, 6f)

1st Flightline, 1/5 fav (12 3/4 lengths), Flavien Prat

Backed into 1/5 favourite after his easy debut success as the reputation of Flightline continued to grow. Running over 6f again here on his second start and had little trouble in making it 2-from-2.

April 24 2021: Santa Anita, Maiden Special Weight (Dirt, 6f)

1st Flightline, 9/10 fav (13 1/4 lengths), Flavien Prat

Sent off favourite on debut at Santa Anita back on April 24, 2021 and he didn’t let his supporters down with a facile 13 1/4 length win – a superstar in the making!

Pick Up Some Horse Racing FREE BETS

