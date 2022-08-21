WATCH: Édouard Mendy Howler Gifts Leeds United Lead

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Édouard Mendy has had a nightmare start to the 2pm Sunday kick-off against Leeds United, gifting the Yorkshire side the lead.

In the 33rd minute Mendy received a simple ball back, but the keeper failed to clear the ball.

MENDY! 😲 The Chelsea goalkeeper has had a shocker and Brenden Aaronson pounces to give Leeds United the lead! 😮 pic.twitter.com/BhFGost0gT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022

Brenden Aaronson was the lucky Leeds United player to benefit from the mistake by Mendy.

The American stole the ball from Mendy and slotted the ball home easily to make it 1-0. The goal is his first for the club.

Leeds United doubled their lead through Rodrigo. The Spaniard glanced a header into the far corner to give the Whites a two goal lead