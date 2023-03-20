NFL

WATCH: Adam Thielen Believes Panthers Can Win Super Bowl

Anthony R. Cardenas
While the NFL’s free agency period got off to its usual, frenzied start, the wide receiver market took some time getting off of the ground. But there were a flurry of signings of pass catchers over the weekend, including Adam Thielen, who was one of the biggest names on the market.

Thielen spent the first nine years of his career in Minnesota, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards twice and scoring 9+ touchdowns on three different occasions. But with the team in cost-cutting mode, the long-time member of the Vikings was a salary cap casualty, and was free to hit the open market.

Adam Thielen Joins Panthers, Believes They Can Win The Super Bowl

He lasted just over a week as a free agent, before he was scooped up by Carolina. The Panthers gave Thielen a 3-year, $25 million contract that will take him into the twilight of his career. And apparently, he believes that his new team has what it takes to eventually win a championship.

Thielen appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning to talk about some of his history as well as his current situation. He shed light on the free agency process, and that he had had conversations with both the Broncos and Cowboys, amongst other teams, before ultimately deciding on Carolina.

He goes on to address the fact that people think that he made his decision based on the money, given the Panthers’ current roster situation. But Thielen reiterates in the interview that he wanted to make the best decision for himself and his family, and that join a team that “seriously had a chance at winning a Super Bowl”.

Panthers Have Work To Do Before Becoming Contenders

It may just be off-season talk. The Panthers are in serious re-build mode, with a roster lacking elite talent on both sides of the ball, though they do hold the rights to the first overall pick after their trade with the Bears. Andy Dalton is currently listed as their starting quarterback, but he will likely be the competition for whichever young prospect the team brings in.

The other wide receivers on the roster aside from Thielen include Terrance Marshall Jr, Shi Smith, and Leviska Shenault Jr.

Perhaps Thielen believes that Carolina can accomplish the feat at some point within his potential three-year tenure with the team, but it probably won’t be this coming season. The Panthers are currently listed at +6000 to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
