Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA Eastern Conference matchup Wednesday night between the Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Player Prop Betting Picks

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Buddy Hield Over 3.5 made 3PT shots @ +126 BetOnline

Hield is a chucker, and his role on the Pacers is to knock down triples. He launched nearly nine per game last season. He’s playing for a Pacers squad that jacked up 35 triple attempts a night, and Hield is a career 39% shooter coming off a down year. Washington didn’t defend the arc very well last season and likely won’t again in 2022-2023.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Kristaps Porzingis Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +173 BetOnline

Porzingis injured his ankle one week ago but seems to be a go for Wednesday night. The Wizards center is a seven-footer who likes playing away from the basket, where he usually shoots nearly five per game. Porzingis is a career 35% shooter from beyond the arc and makes nearly two of his five attempts per game.



Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Myles Turner Double-Double Over 0.50 @ +669 BetOnline

This is a big price for a player with 79 career double-doubles, and he could easily get one Wednesday against the Wizards. Turner recorded nine double-doubles over 42 games last season and has looked very good this preseason following an injury plagued 2021-2022 season. Look for 10 or more boards and 10 points from the Pacers’ big man at home against Washington.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Odds