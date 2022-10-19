Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new NBA season continues tonight as the Indiana Pacers welcome the Washington Wizards to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Here is how you can watch the Wizards vs Pacers game for free via our NBA live stream.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream Preview

Indiana Pacers are slight underdogs here after winning just 25 games last season. Last season these two sides enjoyed two wins a piece against each other, with both the Wizards and and Pacers winning their home fixtures against each other.

Indiana won just 25 games last season as we have mentioned, and also traded their best guard Malcolm Brogdon in the off-season. The Pacers did recruit some decent players too, so they may have a shot.

One major positive for the Indiana Pacers is their star man, Tyrese Haliburton. He has the potential to be a special player and has many years of NBA ahead of him at the age of just 22. Sacramento gave up on him for some reason, with the Pacers taking full advantage of his assets. He flourished for Indiana last season in the 26 games he played, averaging 17.5ppg. If the Pacers are to have a good season, Haliburton will play a huge part in that.

For the Washington Wizards, they are aiming to make the play-offs and certainly have the roster to be able to achieve that goal. All-star guard Brad Beal is back this season after missing a large portion of the last campaign due to a wrist injury.

Beal will likely start in the backcourt with Monte Morris, who the Wizards added from Denver. Although this backcourt pairing is great offensively, it may struggle to defensively. Delon Wright will help their defence massively, who will operate as a defensive guard in both back spots.

With Indiana rebuilding right now, you have to favor the Wizards here. Both of these sides will be hopeful of improving on their poor form of last year, with 30+ wins for the Pacers and 40+ wins for the Wizards more than achievable. It’s certainly a tight game here and a tough one to call on the moneyline.

