Ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow.

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Live Stream For Free

Open a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Make a deposit into your wallet and begin following the Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns live stream for free

You can follow live commentary of Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns on New Year’s Day in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinals for free via BetNow’s website.

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Match Info

📅 Date: Monday, 1st January 2024

🏈 Kick-Off: 8:45pm EST

🏟️ Venue: Sugar Bowl

🎲 Odds: Washington: +150 | Texas: -180

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Preview

The first College Football Playoff semifinal sees the No. 2 ranked Washington Huskies go head-to-head with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year’s Day.

Texas won their final seven games of the season including a rout of the No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big-12 title game to book their spot in the CFP, finishing the campaign with a 12-1 overall record.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has enjoyed a fine season in his second year as a starter, completing 248 of 351 passes for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and six picks alongside 21 yards and five scores on the ground.

The Longhorns are missing a few key pieces including star running back Jonathon Brooks but it hasn’t stopped Texas from entering the match-up as strong favorites.

As for Washington, the Huskies went undefeated through 13 games and boast college football’s best passing offense – led by Heisman Trophy finalist and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Whilst the Huskies aren’t known as a running team, lead back Dillon Johnson is still a huge threat to the Longhorns defense after rushing for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout the year.

Texas rank third in run defense, allowing 2.87 yards per carry so expect Washington to try and win this game through the air. It should be an absolute cracker.

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Odds And Line

Moneyline: Washington Huskies: +150 | Texas Longhorns: -180

Washington Huskies: +150 | Texas Longhorns: -180 Point Spread: Huskies (+4.0) -110 | Longhorns (-4.0) -110

Huskies (+4.0) -110 | Longhorns (-4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 63.5 -110 | Under 63.5 -110