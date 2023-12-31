College Football

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Live Stream: How To Watch College Football Playoffs For Free

Joe Lyons
Ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow. 

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Match Info

📅  Date: Monday, 1st January 2024
🏈  Kick-Off: 8:45pm EST
🏟️  Venue: Sugar Bowl
🎲  Odds: Washington: +150 | Texas: -180

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Preview

The first College Football Playoff semifinal sees the No. 2 ranked Washington Huskies go head-to-head with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year’s Day.

Texas won their final seven games of the season including a rout of the No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big-12 title game to book their spot in the CFP, finishing the campaign with a 12-1 overall record.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has enjoyed a fine season in his second year as a starter, completing 248 of 351 passes for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns and six picks alongside 21 yards and five scores on the ground.

The Longhorns are missing a few key pieces including star running back Jonathon Brooks but it hasn’t stopped Texas from entering the match-up as strong favorites.

As for Washington, the Huskies went undefeated through 13 games and boast college football’s best passing offense – led by Heisman Trophy finalist and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Whilst the Huskies aren’t known as a running team, lead back Dillon Johnson is still a huge threat to the Longhorns defense after rushing for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout the year.

Texas rank third in run defense, allowing 2.87 yards per carry so expect Washington to try and win this game through the air. It should be an absolute cracker.

Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Washington Huskies: +150 | Texas Longhorns: -180
  • Point Spread: Huskies (+4.0) -110 | Longhorns (-4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 63.5 -110 | Under 63.5 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
