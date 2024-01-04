The Washington Huskies odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship are +165 as Michael Penix. Jr aims to lead the school to their first title in program history.



Washington Huskies Odds To Win 2024 CFP National Championship



The Washington Huskies have reached the CFP National Championship for the first time in program history and they’ll look to upset Michigan in Monday’s clash in Houston.

With leading quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm again for the Huskies, the best US sports betting sites have installed Washington as +165 underdogs in the outright CFP National Championship market.

Washington beat Texas in a thrilling semifinal match-up, winning 37-31 to claim their spot in the National Championship, with Penix Jr. putting up an incredible 430 yards in the air alongside two touchdowns.

The only obstacle that stands in Washington’s way is the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines, who edged past the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl shortly before the Huskies took to the field in New Orleans.

This year’s title game is the last edition of a four-team playoff before the field expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. Both Michigan and Washington remain undefeated all season long.

Washington are the first Adidas school to play in the CFP Championship. They made the CFP in 2016, led by now-NFL QB Jake Browning but fell to defeat against Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will be held on Monday January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

2024 CFP National Championship Odds

Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165

Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165 Point Spread: Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110

Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110 Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110

