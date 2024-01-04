College Football

Washington Huskies College Football Playoff National Championship Odds

Joe Lyons
The Washington Huskies odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship are +165 as Michael Penix. Jr aims to lead the school to their first title in program history.

Washington Huskies Odds To Win 2024 CFP National Championship

The Washington Huskies have reached the CFP National Championship for the first time in program history and they’ll look to upset Michigan in Monday’s clash in Houston.

With leading quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm again for the Huskies, the best US sports betting sites have installed Washington as +165 underdogs in the outright CFP National Championship market.

Washington beat Texas in a thrilling semifinal match-up, winning 37-31 to claim their spot in the National Championship, with Penix Jr. putting up an incredible 430 yards in the air alongside two touchdowns.

The only obstacle that stands in Washington’s way is the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines, who edged past the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl shortly before the Huskies took to the field in New Orleans.

This year’s title game is the last edition of a four-team playoff before the field expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. Both Michigan and Washington remain undefeated all season long.

Washington are the first Adidas school to play in the CFP Championship. They made the CFP in 2016, led by now-NFL QB Jake Browning but fell to defeat against Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will be held on Monday January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

2024 CFP National Championship Odds

  • Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165
  • Point Spread: Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
