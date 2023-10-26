The Eagles are looking to continue their good form in the NFL this weekend when they face the 3-4 Washington Commanders. Ahead of the action this Sunday, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Picks

Philadelphia Eagles To Cover (-6.5)(-110)

A.J. Brown over 88.5 receiving yards (-110)

Commanders vs Eagles Pick 1: Back The Eagles To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday’s game in Washington is for the Philadelphia Eagles to cover the point spread, which has been set at 6.5 points in their favor this weekend.

The Eagles have lost just one game so far this season, with a disappointing loss coming against the Jets two weeks ago preventing an unbeaten start to the season.

Since losing to the Jets, Philadelphia bounced back to form against an impressive Miami Dolphins side who would not go down without a fight last weekend.

Jalen Hurts was able to guide his side to a sixth victory in the NFL season last week though and the Commanders will certainly be up against it this weekend despite playing at home.

Commanders vs Eagles Pick 2: A.J Brown Over 88.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second selection for this clash on Sunday is for Eagles wide receiver A.J Brown to record over 88.5 receiving yards. Brown has been one of the top targets for Jalen Hurts so far this season and we are picking his over this weekend as the Eagles star has proved to be a consistent player.

Brown has logged over 700 yards in his last five games for Philadelphia, with the incredible achievement of over 100 yards in each of his last five games.

Hurts targeted Brown 15 times last weekend, with the WR catching ten throws for 137 yards. If Brown and Hurts can link up the way they have been so far this season, the 88.5 receiving yard target should be no problem.

Commanders vs Eagles Odds and Line

Moneyline: Washington Commanders: +240 | Philadelphia Eagles: -300

Washington Commanders: +240 | Philadelphia Eagles: -300 Point Spread: Commanders (+6.5) -110 | Eagles (-6.5) -110

Commanders (+6.5) -110 | Eagles (-6.5) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 -110 | Under 43.5 -110