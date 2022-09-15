Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Commanders and Lions are trending in the opposite direction. Washington is coming off a home win over Jacksonville, while Detroit made a valiant comeback but eventually lost to Philadelphia 38-35.

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus 100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 1:Detroit -2 points @ +102 with Bovada

Look for Lions RB D’Andre Swift to run roughshod over a Commanders defense allowing 123 rushing yards per contest. Swift clobbered a pretty good Eagles defense for 144 yards and a TD on just 14 carries, and he should post similar numbers at home this Sunday.

The Lions are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record and 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games against a Washington side that is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game

Back Lions -2 points @ +102 with Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Betting Pick 2: Lions under 48.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Detroit is going to eat up the clock behind the running of Swift, and the Commanders offense won’t have the luxury of having their offense on the field nearly 33 minutes like they did against Jacksonville.

The under is 5-1 in Commanders last 6 games as a road favorite and 4-1 in Commanders last 5 games following an ATS win. Conversely, the under is 5-1 in Lions last 6 vs. a team with a winning record and 4-1 in Lions last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record. Take the under here.

Back Lions under 48.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Prediction

This should be a good tackle-football game, likely decided in the 4th quarter. Lions QB Jared Goff could have a huge game against a Washington defense that allowed 275 passing yards last week against the Jags.

Washington QB Carson Wentz is coming off of a 4-TD passing day, but he’s up against a better defense than what he saw last week, and I don’t see him slinging it for 313 yards and four scoring strikes Sunday against Detroit.

Back Lions ML @ -118with Bovada

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds