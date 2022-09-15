Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

The Commanders and Lions are trending in the opposite direction. Washington is coming off a home win over Jacksonville, while Detroit made a valiant comeback but eventually lost to Philadelphia 38-35.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Betting Picks
- Detroit Lions -2 @ +102 with Bovada
- Lions under 48.5 @ -110 with Bovada
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Pick 1:Detroit -2 points @ +102 with Bovada
Look for Lions RB D’Andre Swift to run roughshod over a Commanders defense allowing 123 rushing yards per contest. Swift clobbered a pretty good Eagles defense for 144 yards and a TD on just 14 carries, and he should post similar numbers at home this Sunday.
The Lions are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record and 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games against a Washington side that is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Betting Pick 2: Lions under 48.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Detroit is going to eat up the clock behind the running of Swift, and the Commanders offense won’t have the luxury of having their offense on the field nearly 33 minutes like they did against Jacksonville.
The under is 5-1 in Commanders last 6 games as a road favorite and 4-1 in Commanders last 5 games following an ATS win. Conversely, the under is 5-1 in Lions last 6 vs. a team with a winning record and 4-1 in Lions last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record. Take the under here.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Prediction
This should be a good tackle-football game, likely decided in the 4th quarter. Lions QB Jared Goff could have a huge game against a Washington defense that allowed 275 passing yards last week against the Jags.
Washington QB Carson Wentz is coming off of a 4-TD passing day, but he’s up against a better defense than what he saw last week, and I don’t see him slinging it for 313 yards and four scoring strikes Sunday against Detroit.
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Odds
