washington commanders vs dallas cowboys same game parlay picks with 1000 nfl free bet

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image

Updated

23 hours ago

on

3 min read

Dallas Cowboys

We have a NFC East battle on Sunday when the Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5732.50 

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Sign up with Betonline HERE
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Washington-Dallas game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Commanders-Cowboys Same Game Parlay

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Dallas -3 points -110 @ Betonline 

This is a matchup between two teams trending in the opposite direction. Washington enters this one on a two-game losing streak, whereas Dallas has reeled off two consecutive victories since starting QB Dak Prescott was injured.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has been solid in Prescott’s absence, throwing for 514 yards with a pair of scoring strikes, but it’s the resurgence of the running game that has helped Dallas win its last two contests.

The Commanders defense isn’t very good and that will be a problem against a Cowboys offense averaging 16 points, but over their last two contests has put a combined 43 points on the board. 

Some key trends for this pick;

  • Favorite is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings
  • Commanders are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings
  • Commanders are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Dallas

Back Dallas -3  @ -110 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Dallas ML -165 @ Betonline 

We’ve talked about the Dallas offense, but the Cowboys play very good defense, led by LB Micah Parsons and CD Trevon Diggs. Washington QB Carson Wentz was sacked nine times last week vs Philadelphia, and he faces a Dallas defense with 13 sacks through their first three contests.

Wentz has thrown for 861 yards with three TD’s and three picks and while he does have some weapons, the Cowboys aggressive defense is going to give the Washington offense fits and Dallas will do enough offensively to win this contest. 

Back Dallas ML  @ -165 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Dallas under 42 points -115 @ Betonline 

Neither team is an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination, and this should be a low scoring affair. The Washington defense allows 2.7 passing TD’s per game, while the Dallas defense allows 136 rushing yards, but allows less than a TD per game via land or by air. 

Look for Dallas to ground and pound behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys defense will keep Washington too much offensively, and this one stays under the total. 

Back Dallas under 42  @ -115 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys SGP Parlay Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Commanders +140 Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Dallas Cowboys -165 Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

