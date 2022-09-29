Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a NFC East battle on Sunday when the Washington Commanders meet the Dallas Cowboys. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $5732.50

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Dallas -3 points -110 @ Betonline

This is a matchup between two teams trending in the opposite direction. Washington enters this one on a two-game losing streak, whereas Dallas has reeled off two consecutive victories since starting QB Dak Prescott was injured.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has been solid in Prescott’s absence, throwing for 514 yards with a pair of scoring strikes, but it’s the resurgence of the running game that has helped Dallas win its last two contests.

The Commanders defense isn’t very good and that will be a problem against a Cowboys offense averaging 16 points, but over their last two contests has put a combined 43 points on the board.

Some key trends for this pick;

Favorite is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 meetings

Commanders are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 meetings

Commanders are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 meetings in Dallas

Back Dallas -3 @ -110 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Dallas ML -165 @ Betonline

We’ve talked about the Dallas offense, but the Cowboys play very good defense, led by LB Micah Parsons and CD Trevon Diggs. Washington QB Carson Wentz was sacked nine times last week vs Philadelphia, and he faces a Dallas defense with 13 sacks through their first three contests.

Wentz has thrown for 861 yards with three TD’s and three picks and while he does have some weapons, the Cowboys aggressive defense is going to give the Washington offense fits and Dallas will do enough offensively to win this contest.

Back Dallas ML @ -165 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Dallas under 42 points -115 @ Betonline

Neither team is an offensive juggernaut by any stretch of the imagination, and this should be a low scoring affair. The Washington defense allows 2.7 passing TD’s per game, while the Dallas defense allows 136 rushing yards, but allows less than a TD per game via land or by air.

Look for Dallas to ground and pound behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys defense will keep Washington too much offensively, and this one stays under the total.

Back Dallas under 42 @ -115 With BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys SGP Parlay Odds