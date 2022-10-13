Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Thursday night between the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Commanders-Bears same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $5500.00 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Washington -1.5 points @ +100 with BetOnline
- Carson Wentz over 219.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline
- Carson Wentz 11+ rushing yards @ -175 with BetOnline
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Commanders-Bears SGP betting picks
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Chiefs SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Washington -1.5 points +100 @ BetOnline
Even money for the Commanders is a good price for an SGP prop, and Washington should not only win this game, but also cover the spread. The Commanders have lost four straight, but the defense has been solid and Washington will outscore this Bears side and cover the spread.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Carson Wentz over 219.5 passing yards -115 @ BetOnline
Wentz has been maligned all week, and he’s going to want to shut everyone up and have a big game. He might just do that, but all we care about is him slinging it for 220 yards or better. Wentz has exceeded this mark in four of his first five games, and he has a good chance tonight against the Bears defense with the 15th best passing DVOA in the league.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Carson Wentz 11+ rushing yards -175 @ BetOnline
Wentz has a banged up O-Line and has been sacked 20 times already this season. The Commanders QB is usually running for his life, and tonight will be no exception against a Bears defense with eight sacks. Wentz has rushed for 11 yards or more in four of his last five games, and I see that trend continuing tonight against Chicago.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Washington Commanders
|-115
|Chicago Bears
|-105