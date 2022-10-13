Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an NFC Conference matchup on Thursday night between the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Commanders-Bears same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $5500.00 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Commanders-Bears SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Commanders-Bears SGP betting picks

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Chiefs SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Washington -1.5 points +100 @ BetOnline

Even money for the Commanders is a good price for an SGP prop, and Washington should not only win this game, but also cover the spread. The Commanders have lost four straight, but the defense has been solid and Washington will outscore this Bears side and cover the spread.

Washington Commanders -1.5 @ +100 with BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Carson Wentz over 219.5 passing yards -115 @ BetOnline

Wentz has been maligned all week, and he’s going to want to shut everyone up and have a big game. He might just do that, but all we care about is him slinging it for 220 yards or better. Wentz has exceeded this mark in four of his first five games, and he has a good chance tonight against the Bears defense with the 15th best passing DVOA in the league.

Carson Wentz over 219.5 passing yards @ -115 with BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Carson Wentz 11+ rushing yards -175 @ BetOnline

Wentz has a banged up O-Line and has been sacked 20 times already this season. The Commanders QB is usually running for his life, and tonight will be no exception against a Bears defense with eight sacks. Wentz has rushed for 11 yards or more in four of his last five games, and I see that trend continuing tonight against Chicago.

Carson Wentz 11+ rushing yards @ -175 with BetOnline

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Odds