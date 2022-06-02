Wales vs Ukraine Betting Tips: World Cup Playoff Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wales can mark their return to the World Cup for the first time since 1958 with victory over Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, and here are our predictions and odds for the showdown.

Wales vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Our Tip – Gareth Bale to Score First @ 11/2 with Fitzdares

We’ve chosen who else but Wales talisman and hero Gareth Bale as our tip to open the scoring in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

The 32-year-old free agent has five goals in six games across Wales’ qualifying campaign, with three assists on top of that – his importance to this side is vital. A different Gareth Bale comes out to play when he pulls on the Welsh threads.

The former Tottenham and Real Madrid man is his country’s highest goalscorer with 38 goals, ten ahead of Ian Rush in second place with 28. This is an obvious selection with Bale’s international history and his ability to shine on the biggest stages of all.

At 11/2, this is something we couldn’t look past and there is no better occasion for Bale to step up to the mark to send Wales to their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales vs Ukraine Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-0 Wales @ 16/9 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Ukraine have the momentum after Wednesday’s triumph against Scotland and while they may also have the support of the world, this is too big of an occasion for Wales to fall short at the last hurdle.

Wales overpower Ukraine with sheer talent, including players like Bale, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Sorba Thomas, Wes Burns – you get the picture.

With the roar of the Cardiff City Stadium behind the Welsh, we can’t see Ukraine managing to pull this off but this is by no means going to be a walk in the park for Rob Page’s side.

Ukraine are undefeated across all competitions since July 2021, with their last loss against England in the Euro 2020 quarter-final but this is the first real test they’ve faced since (besides Scotland).

Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the standout players for the visitors but we don’t think they’ll have enough to reach the World Cup on this occasion.

However, this is football – anything can happen.

Wales vs Ukraine Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Wales 8/5 Draw 2/1 Ukraine 15/8

