Wales vs Netherlands Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

Wales will welcome the Netherlands to Cardiff on match day two in the Nations League, and we are taking a quick look ahead while also offering some predictions and where to find the best odds.

Wales vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Our Tip – Memphis Depay to Score First @ 59/20 on 888Sport

Wales will enter this game enthused by their joyous World Cup qualification against Ukraine on Sunday, but face a tricky test on match day two of their Nations League campaign.

The Netherlands ran riot away to Belgium, with many tipping a tight cagey affair prior to kick-off. Returning manager Louis Van Gaal seems to have found the perfect formula, reinstating players who had previously been performing for the Oranje.

In particular, Barcelona’s Memphis Depay has always enjoyed playing for his country, but the mercurial winger has taken this to new heights, notching in 11 goals in his last eight. He scored two in their thrashing of Belgium, and we are predicting him to open the scoring in Cardiff on Wednesday evening.

Wales vs Netherlands Prediction

Our Prediction – 3-1 Netherlands @ 11/1 on 888Sport

While Wales will be full of confidence after qualifying for football’s biggest tournament for the first time since 1958, the Netherlands look a side brimming with quality all over the park and should have enough quality to sweep past the home side.

They were relentless against Belgium in their opening game, and have been in fantastic goalscoring form in recent matches scoring nine goals in their previous three.

However, we do expect Wales to at least get on the scoresheet in front of their home crowd – both of the Dutch’s wins in this calendar year saw them score four while failing to keep a clean sheet.

