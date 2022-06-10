Wales vs Belgium Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Match day three of the Nations League sees Wales welcome Belgium to the Cardiff City Stadium – read on to find some of our very own predictions and tips, as well as how to locate the best odds for this intriguing encounter.

Wales vs Belgium Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and Both to Score @ 7/2 on 888Sport

Wales are still in search of their first win after two games in this current Nations League campaign. After securing World Cup qualification, they were met with a tough test in the Netherlands, and very nearly rescued a dramatic late point after it looked as if Rhys Norrington-Davies had salvaged a draw.

However, Wut Weghorst’s header just a minute later dealt Wales a crushing blow which sees them in real danger of relegation down to League B.

Meanwhile, Belgium bounced back from their crushing 4-1 opening defeat to the Dutch with a drubbing of their own, sweeping aside Poland in style after putting six past them to claim their first points of the campaign.

Saturday’s encounter is an intriguing one, and seemingly an impossible one to call. Belgium have won just one of the last six meetings between these two despite being favoured in the markets, and their opening fixture thrashing highlighted some major defensive problems which a hungry Wales side can exploit.

We are however predicting a share of the spoils, but we almost certainly expect both to score given their respective goalscoring form of late.

Wales vs Belgium Prediction

Rob Page’s side have scored in nine of their 10 matches since the Euros, one of which was a repeat of this fixture.

The last three meetings between these two have yielded 10 goals with both teams scoring in each, and we’re predicting a similarly exciting encounter but with a point going to each team.

Wales vs Belgium Odds