Wales Team News v Austria

Wales looking to make home advantage count as they take on hot and cold Austria in the World Cup qualification playoff semifinal.

Wales always knew that an automatic berth at Qatar 2022 would be a tall order. However, Robert Page’s men guaranteed themselves a playoff spot due to their performances in the UEFA Nations League. The Dragons should be looking for home comforts against Austria.

Moreover, Wales are unbeaten in seven games and have lost just twice in the last 12 outings.

Wales Team News against Austria

There are doubts over the fitness levels of star player Gareth Bale who has played only 80 minutes since picking up an injury in November. However, the Welsh would be looking to make things count with or without the Real Madrid man.

Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore are out injured while Joe Morrell is serving a one-game suspension. Aston Villa starlet Aaron Ramsey will be positioned in a creative role. Meanwhile Dan James is expected to start ahead of Brennan Johnson and harry Wilson.

Wales Predicted Lineup against Austria

Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Allen, N.Williams; Ramsey; James, Bale