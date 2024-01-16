Louis Rees-Zammit has just a 20% chance to play in a meaningful NFL game.

Louis Rees-Zammit NFL Odds

NFL season 24/25 (Regular Season & Playoffs)

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Welsh rugby superstar Louis Rees-Zammit announced via social media on Monday that he is leaving the game of rugby to take his shot at the NFL. Rees-Zammit’s post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that he was entering the International Player Pathway program and won’t be playing in the upcoming Six Nations. But what exactly are the chances that LRZ makes it in the NFL? Let’s take a look at the odds on Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL future.

Louis Rees-Zammit Has 40% Chance to Make NFL Roster

Rugby players attempting the switch to NFL isn’t something new. NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne and union speed merchant Christian Wade are both names that spring to mind when thinking of players who tried to make the leap.

Neither player had any real success in the NFL, but Hayne did feature in eight games for the San Francisco 49ers (where he managed to fumble three times). Wade, however, never made a final 53-man roster despite scoring a 65-yard touchdown with his first touch in a preseason game.

This shows just how tough this is going to be for Louis Rees-Zammit. He has size and speed in abundance, but our expert trading team believe he is just a 6/4 chance to even make a roster in the 2024/25 NFL season.

LRZ has hit a top speed of 24 MPH and has an apparent personal best of 10.15 over 100 metres. At 6’3″ and 200 lbs, and with that speed, his likely future in the NFL would be at running back or wide receiver. However, getting to grips with the nuances of the NFL make him odds against to even make a roster.

LRZ 4/1 to Play an NFL Game

While making the final 53-man roster of an NFL team is the hard part, he would still have to earn his way into a game. Louis Rees-Zammit’s odds of appearing in an NFL game are 4/1 according to our trading team. This means he has just a 20 percent chance of playing in an NFL in the 2024/25 season.

It is possible that teams could use LRZ on special teams if he is on the roster. But once again, this shows just how much work the young winger has ahead of him.

Rees-Zammit 33/1 to Appear in the Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is an NFL event where the best players at each position play a game of flag football to end the season. It’s basically a few days of all-star fun, where players do skill challenges that culminates in the flag football game.

It seems highly unlikely that Rees-Zammit would make this in his first year playing American football, and our trading team agrees, making him a 33/1 shot to make the all-star game.