Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News wales austria prediction odds betting tips live stream free bet

Wales vs Austria: Prediction, odds betting tips, live stream and free bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

Gareth Bale Wales Albania June 2021

Tonight sees Wales begin their final push for World Cup qualification, as they host Austria in the first leg of their World Cup play-off semi-final. Read on to find out how to stream Wales vs Austria live online, plus see our predictions and grab some tasty free bets before the action starts.

Wales vs Austria live stream for free

  1. Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
  2. Fill in all required details to create your account
  3. Deposit money and then stream Wales vs Austria online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Wales vs Austria odds: 

At the time of writing, Virgin Bet predict this match will be exceptionally close, but they’ve got the visiting Austrians as very slight favourites – something you’ll find we disagree with further down this page. You can check out the odds being offered by Virgin Bet below.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Wales 9/5 Virgin Bet
Draw 2/1 Virgin Bet
Austria 17/10 Virgin Bet

Wales vs Austria Preview

Wales come into this game after a highly credible performance in their World Cup qualifying group, where they finished second to Belgium. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw with the world’s top ranked side, proving just how effective this Welsh team can be when on the big occasion.

If past form is anything to go by, then the fact that Wales haven’t lost at home in their last 16 matches is certainly a good omen. The last team to come to Wales and take the victory was Denmark, all the way back in November 2018. Fail to keep this streak alive in the first leg and they’ll face a hugely tough return leg in Vienna.

Austria were far from impressive in their group, finishing fourth, behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel. However, they earned a place in the play-offs via the Nations League. While they weren’t always successful during qualification, goals in games featuring Austria seem to be assured, as can be seen by the many high scoring matches in the group stages.

Perhaps the biggest factor in this match will be the fitness of Gareth Bale. The Welsh talisman is with the squad, and it is thought that he’ll start against Austria, despite not featuring for Real Madrid recently with an illness. If Bale plays, Wales’ chances of making the World Cup are massively enhanced.

Whoever ends up victorious over two legs will move onto the Path A playoff final, where they’ll go up against Scotland or Ukraine. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, that match has been postponed, with no clue yet as to when, or if, it will be played.

Check out how to stream other World Cup qualifying play-off matches:

Wales vs Austria Betting tips

Austria are slight favourites with the bookies, but after seeing that Bale will start, and taking into account how strong the Welsh are at home, we think it’s the Dragons who have the upper hand.

However, don’t think this match will be simple – expect a close affair. Looking at the previous Austria matches, there’s certainly the potential for goals, and we can see both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Looking at the various odds for the game, there’s no need to be too inventive – the odds on a simple Welsh win are already attractive enough. We back the Dragons to take the initiative and head over to Austria with the advantage.

Wales vs Austria Prediction: Wales to win @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet

Wales vs Austria free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens