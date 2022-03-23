Wales vs Austria: Prediction, odds betting tips, live stream and free bet

Tonight sees Wales begin their final push for World Cup qualification, as they host Austria in the first leg of their World Cup play-off semi-final. Read on to find out how to stream Wales vs Austria live online, plus see our predictions and grab some tasty free bets before the action starts.

Wales vs Austria odds:

At the time of writing, Virgin Bet predict this match will be exceptionally close, but they’ve got the visiting Austrians as very slight favourites – something you’ll find we disagree with further down this page. You can check out the odds being offered by Virgin Bet below.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Wales 9/5 Draw 2/1 Austria 17/10

Wales vs Austria Preview

Wales come into this game after a highly credible performance in their World Cup qualifying group, where they finished second to Belgium. Their most recent match was a 1-1 draw with the world’s top ranked side, proving just how effective this Welsh team can be when on the big occasion.

If past form is anything to go by, then the fact that Wales haven’t lost at home in their last 16 matches is certainly a good omen. The last team to come to Wales and take the victory was Denmark, all the way back in November 2018. Fail to keep this streak alive in the first leg and they’ll face a hugely tough return leg in Vienna.

Austria were far from impressive in their group, finishing fourth, behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel. However, they earned a place in the play-offs via the Nations League. While they weren’t always successful during qualification, goals in games featuring Austria seem to be assured, as can be seen by the many high scoring matches in the group stages.

Perhaps the biggest factor in this match will be the fitness of Gareth Bale. The Welsh talisman is with the squad, and it is thought that he’ll start against Austria, despite not featuring for Real Madrid recently with an illness. If Bale plays, Wales’ chances of making the World Cup are massively enhanced.

Whoever ends up victorious over two legs will move onto the Path A playoff final, where they’ll go up against Scotland or Ukraine. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, that match has been postponed, with no clue yet as to when, or if, it will be played.

Check out how to stream other World Cup qualifying play-off matches:

Wales vs Austria Betting tips

Austria are slight favourites with the bookies, but after seeing that Bale will start, and taking into account how strong the Welsh are at home, we think it’s the Dragons who have the upper hand.

However, don’t think this match will be simple – expect a close affair. Looking at the previous Austria matches, there’s certainly the potential for goals, and we can see both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Looking at the various odds for the game, there’s no need to be too inventive – the odds on a simple Welsh win are already attractive enough. We back the Dragons to take the initiative and head over to Austria with the advantage.

Wales vs Austria Prediction: Wales to win @ 9/5 with Virgin Bet

