Volvo Scandinavian Mixed Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

This week is the turn of the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed back on the DP World Tour, where some big names on the European golf circuit travel to Vallda Golf & Country Club. This is a highly recognised event on the European Tour with some brilliant prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Kalle Samooja triumphed last week at the Porsche European Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week? So without further ado, here are our Volvo Scandinavian Mixed betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from the Vallda Golf & Country Club, Gothenburg, Sweden.

Volvo Scandinavian Mixed Preview

After a compelling Porsche European Open on the DP World Tour last week, this week is the turn of the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed. Some of Europe’s best golfers are heading to Vallda this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Europe is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The Scandinavian Mixed should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Sweden.

Some notable names from Europe such as Henrik Stenson, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox and Joost Luiten feature this week in Gothenburg, aiming to become the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed champion.

Last year, Jonathan Caldwell triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Adrian Otaegui and Scott Hend to finish on -17 par, one shot ahead of his nearest competitor. If you think Cladwell has what it takes to defend his title and go back-to-back here in Germany, you can back him at 350/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Vallda Golf & Country Club is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 2018 by English architect, Martin Hawtree. It is a par 72 and is almost 7,100 yards in length.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Volvo Scandinavian Mixed this week at Vallda Golf & Country Club in Sweden.

Volvo Scandinavian Mixed betting tips

Volvo Scandinavian Mixed Tip 1: Alex Noren to win @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed tournament this week is Sweden’s number one golfer himself, Alex Noren.

Playing in an event in his home country, Noren will be desperate to put on a show for the hometown crowd. Noren is a ten time winner on the European Tour, most recently in 2018 in the HNA Open de France when he finished one stroke ahead of Russell Knox, Julian Suri and Chris Wood.

However, it has been a tough few years for the 39-year-old since. He hasn’t lifted a trophy in almost four years, so will be looking to put that right this week in Gothenburg.

Noren finished in a tie for 12th place at the AT&T Byron Nelson on -20 par, as well as a 12th place finish at the Valspar Championship in March.

His best finish this season was over on the PGA Tour in the Honda Classic, where he finished fifth on -4 par, six shots behind the winner, Sepp Straka.

The course should play into Noren’s hands this week and he will be hopeful of bringing his A-game to Vallda.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 12/1 with Bet UK.

Volvo Scandinavian Mixed Tip 2: Scott Hend to win and each-way @ 160/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way betting tips for the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed is last year’s runner up in the tournament – Scott Hend.

The Australian is a consistent performer on the DP World Tour, and has had a few good runs this season. Last time out, Hend finished in 14th place in the Dutch Open, eight shots behind the winner, Victor Perez.

This stellar performance as just two weeks ago, so it is fair to say Hend is bringing some decent form to Sweden this week and will be hopeful of a good run around a course that most certainly suits his eye.

As mentioned, Hend came second in this tournament last year, just one shot behind Jonathan Caldwell. So at a ridiculously big price of 160/1 with Bet UK, we simply couldn’t ignore him.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 160/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Noren and Hend are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Sebastian Soderberg @ 33/1, Johannes Veerman @ 40/1, Marcus Kinhult @ 55/1, Chase Hanna @ 80/1 and Marcel Siem @ 160/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

