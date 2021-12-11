In search of a third consecutive victory, Vitesse welcomes Heracles to play the match on Sunday, 12th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Vitesse vs Heracles at Bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 18:30, Gelredome

Vitesse vs Heracles Preview

Vitesse won the Europa Conference League match against Mura by a 3-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, Heracles was defeated in the match against Heerenveen by 1-0. Not only this, but Vitesse managed to get a 2-0 victory against Heracles when they faced each other at Erve Asito.

Last but not the least, Vitesse was unbeaten in the last three of five games against Heracles, with one draw and one Heracles win.

Vitesse vs Heracles Team News

Vitesse will be without Matus Bero, and Daan Reiziger while Heracles has reported injuries of Delano Burgzorg, Ismail Azzaoui, Rai Vloet, and K. Lunding Jakobsen.

Vitesse possible starting lineup:

Schubert; Doekhi, Bazoer, Rasmussen; Yapi, Tronstad, Gboho, Bero, Dasa; Openda, Darfalou

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quagliata, Knoester, Rente, Bakboord; De La Torre, Kioumourtzoglou, Sierhuis; Fadiga, Burgzorg, Baki

Vitesse vs Heracles Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Vitesse vs Heracles from Bet365:

Match Winner

Vitesse: 8/11

Draw: 11/4

Heracles: 4/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/15

Under: 21/20

Vitesse vs Heracles Prediction

Vitesse has not been able to give their best performance this season, but it is expected that they will win this game since they are working really hard. Most football betting sites also believe that Vitesse will win the game.

Prediction: Vitesse to win at 8/11.

Bet on Vitesse to win at 8/11 with bet365.

How to Watch Vitesse vs Heracles Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Vitesse vs Heracles live online.

Vitesse vs Heracles Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.